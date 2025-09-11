Why California might preserve in-state tuition rates for community college students who get deported
LAist
A state bill would enable deported community college students to continue their coursework online while paying in-state tuition rates, until January 2030.
Alabama Reflector
The state’s community college system plans to launch a task force with a goal of improving outcomes for incarcerated people in the system’s educational programs.
KQED
Starting this fall, students enrolled in Santa Clara County’s West Valley-Mission Community College District are receiving one no-cost meal per school day. The new universal free meal program aims to lower barriers to higher education by addressing student food insecurity.
Greater Fort Wayne Business Weekly
North Carolina community college system’s training capabilities help recruit new companies.
University Business
The most forward-looking community college campuses are becoming regional workforce engines. Having industry partners at the table from the beginning ensures facilities meet the technical and cultural expectations of the jobs students are preparing for.