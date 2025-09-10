The owner of this website has made a commitment to accessibility and inclusion, please report any problems that you encounter using the contact form on this website. This site uses the WP ADA Compliance Check plugin to enhance accessibility.
Higher Ed Dive
More than half (56%) of parenting students at community colleges say they enrolled to change careers, according to a report from the Center for Community College Student Engagement. That’s compared to 33% of their non-parent peers.
WCIA
The Illinois Pork Producers Association is launching a new apprenticeship program at five Illinois community colleges that will prepare students for a career in swine care.
MassLive
Nine Massachusetts college presidents are banding together to oppose a federal lawsuit that threatens to dismantle a program that supports Hispanic students.
Institute for Higher Education Policy blog
Only the federal government, not states, can link data shared by colleges and students with other federal data, like earnings, federal loan borrowing amounts, and FAFSA data to offer a more complete picture of students’ experiences and outcomes.