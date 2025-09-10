Headlines

By Daily Staff September 10, 2025    Print

Caregiving duties could make parenting students more likely to withdraw from college, survey finds
Higher Ed Dive
More than half (56%) of parenting students at community colleges say they enrolled to change careers, according to a report from the Center for Community College Student Engagement. That’s compared to 33% of their non-parent peers.

Illinois Pork Producers launches new apprenticeship program through 5 Illinois community colleges
WCIA
The Illinois Pork Producers Association is launching a new apprenticeship program at five Illinois community colleges that will prepare students for a career in swine care.

Mass. college presidents oppose Trump effort to dismantle Hispanic student program
MassLive
Nine Massachusetts college presidents are banding together to oppose a federal lawsuit that threatens to dismantle a program that supports Hispanic students.

Commentary: Fact or fiction? Common misperceptions about federal higher education data collections
Institute for Higher Education Policy blog
Only the federal government, not states, can link data shared by colleges and students with other federal data, like earnings, federal loan borrowing amounts, and FAFSA data to offer a more complete picture of students’ experiences and outcomes.

