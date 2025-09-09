The owner of this website has made a commitment to accessibility and inclusion, please report any problems that you encounter using the contact form on this website. This site uses the WP ADA Compliance Check plugin to enhance accessibility.
Cleveland.com
Cuyahoga Community College announced it will cut 30 associate degree programs, including 15 apprenticeships. The school becomes the latest Ohio college to announce cuts under a new state law that requires eliminating programs that don’t meet student graduation thresholds.
NOLA.com
The Los Isleños Historical Archive, a collection of present-day interviews, artifacts, photos, video recordings and oral history, has opened at Nunez Community College in Louisiana.
County 10
The student team, which joined with long-distance road cycling tour company PAC Tour, will ride 3,000 miles from San Diego to Tybee Island, Georgia. The experience builds on CWC’s tradition of hands-on, field-based education through its Alpine Science Institute, where students gain career-ready skills in outdoor science and leadership.
WOOD TV 8
Professor Audrey Heckwolf talks about the Michigan college’s new bee apiary and beekeeping.