By Daily Staff September 9, 2025

Tri-C to chop 30 associate degree programs, the latest to cite new state law
Cleveland.com
Cuyahoga Community College announced it will cut 30 associate degree programs, including 15 apprenticeships. The school becomes the latest Ohio college to announce cuts under a new state law that requires eliminating programs that don’t meet student graduation thresholds.

Los Isleños Historical Archive opens at Nunez Community College
NOLA.com
The Los Isleños Historical Archive, a collection of present-day interviews, artifacts, photos, video recordings and oral history, has opened at Nunez Community College in Louisiana.

Central Wyoming College students embark on coast-to-coast cycling expedition
County 10
The student team, which joined with long-distance road cycling tour company PAC Tour, will ride 3,000 miles from San Diego to Tybee Island, Georgia. The experience builds on CWC’s tradition of hands-on, field-based education through its Alpine Science Institute, where students gain career-ready skills in outdoor science and leadership.

How Grand Rapids Community College is helping save the bees
WOOD TV 8
Professor Audrey Heckwolf talks about the Michigan college’s new bee apiary and beekeeping.

Daily Staff
CCDaily is published by the American Association of Community Colleges.
