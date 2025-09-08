Headlines

Accreditors’ new frontier
Inside Higher Ed
As microcredentials proliferate and attract millions of students, some accreditors are ready to launch quality checks for alternative credential providers.

Bringing Head Start to college
The 74
Kids on Campus aims to increase the number of Head Start programs on community college campuses to remove child care barriers for student parents.

State bill to provide safe parking for homeless community college students is in jeopardy
Los Angeles Times
A state bill that could have established overnight parking programs for homeless students enrolled in California community colleges looks unlikely to pass in the legislative session ending Friday.

Commentary: California faces a nursing shortage. Community colleges can help
CalMatters
Community colleges are where many nurses start. They should be where we have the chance to finish as we shift into our careers.

Commentary: The labor shortage is worsening. Iron cards are the answer.
Washington Post
A work-to-citizenship path for immigrants could supplement American workers.

