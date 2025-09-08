KUOW
International students have brought needed revenue to colleges in recent years — especially community colleges where local enrollment has fallen. But getting permission to study in the U.S. has gotten harder under the Trump administration.
South Dakota Searchlight
Leaders of the state’s technical college system plan to ask legislators for $11 million in one-time funds for renovation and building projects at two eastern South Dakota campuses.
Governing
Federal funding and streamlined community college curriculum could make it easier to get on track for steady, well-paid employment.
University Business Podcast
Community colleges are due for an operational overhaul to correct stagnating completion rates. A decade of research into some of the country’s leading institutions is driving the latest design work, says Hana Lahr of the Community College Research Center.
Wilson Times
North Carolina’s Wilson and Wayne community colleges have launched a partnership to offer joint AI engineering and biotechnology programs, expanding access to high-demand degrees and hands-on training for students at both schools.