The Job
A proposed refresh of public workforce development would treat human capital investments like research and development.
From the Road (Ford blog)
Rachel Lipson, a research fellow at the Harvard Kennedy School and co-founder of the Harvard Project on Workforce, discusses what’s needed to make a new training approach a reality.
Washington Monthly
Apprenticeships present a rare bipartisan opportunity to help young Americans succeed — if Trump can follow through.
EdNC
The state’s community colleges are navigating shifts in workforce demands driven by technological change, including artificial intelligence; shifts at the federal level, including the expansion of Pell grants for short-term workforce programs; and evolving student needs.
The Commons
Lumina Foundation threw almost all its resources at changing a single metric. Now, with its holy grail in sight, it’s making the goal even harder to reach.