R&D versus welfare
The Job
A proposed refresh of public workforce development would treat human capital investments like research and development.

Q&A: It’s time to invest in workforce development the way we do R&D
From the Road (Ford blog)
Rachel Lipson, a research fellow at the Harvard Kennedy School and co-founder of the Harvard Project on Workforce, discusses what’s needed to make a new training approach a reality.

Has the apprenticeship moment finally arrived?
Washington Monthly
Apprenticeships present a rare bipartisan opportunity to help young Americans succeed — if Trump can follow through.

What’s ahead for North Carolina’s community colleges this year
EdNC
The state’s community colleges are navigating shifts in workforce demands driven by technological change, including artificial intelligence; shifts at the federal level, including the expansion of Pell grants for short-term workforce programs; and evolving student needs.

This foundation measures its impact by one number. Is that a model for success?
The Commons
Lumina Foundation threw almost all its resources at changing a single metric. Now, with its holy grail in sight, it’s making the goal even harder to reach.

