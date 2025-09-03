The owner of this website has made a commitment to accessibility and inclusion, please report any problems that you encounter using the contact form on this website. This site uses the WP ADA Compliance Check plugin to enhance accessibility.
EdSource
Following devastating wildfires over the past few years, California’s community colleges are now focused on long-term recovery — supporting workforce development through targeted programs, labor market research and collaborative initiatives.
Higher Ed Dive
The state became the second to create legislation to oversee companies that help colleges launch and run online programs.
The Evolllution
Shannon McCarty, vice president of learning and instruction at California’s fully online Calbright College, discusses how paid micro-internships offer real-world experience tailored to adult learners and why experiential learning must become a strategic imperative to align education with workforce demands.
Community College Research Center Blog
Learn how an environmental biology course at Mesa Community College in Arizona is incorporating themes of climate action to encourage students to engage with complex, real-world issues.