Washington Post
The U.S. Education Department has cut off funding for campus-based child care at over a dozen colleges, accusing the schools of conflicting with the Trump administration’s polices by teaching young children about gender and race or prioritizing diversity in hiring.
SUNY Schenectady, located in upstate New York, is the latest community college to be enlisted by the Federal Aviation Administration to train the next generation of air traffic controllers and to help stem the controller shortage nationwide.
Arizona Republic
A judge has ruled against the Maricopa County Community College District in its battle against the county, saying the school district was not entitled to have millions of dollars returned to its accounts after it was revoked by government officials.
Capitol City Now
Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker hasn’t given up on his community college idea.
Washington Monthly
Apprenticeships present a rare bipartisan opportunity to help young Americans succeed — if Trump can follow through.