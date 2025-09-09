Heading for a career readiness crisis?

Findings from a new Cengage Group survey show that the disconnect between employers, educators and students appears to be growing at a time when available entry-level jobs are shrinking.

The Cengage Group 2025 Graduate Employability Report says educators and employers are prioritizing different career readiness skill sets, and they often can’t agree on who should be responsible for helping develop them. The misalignment affects students and recent graduates, many of whom are unsatisfied with their higher education experiences as they seek employment in a tightening job market.

“They’re sending mixed signals to learners and graduates about what matters most, adding stress and confusion to an already complicated job market,” says the report, released on Tuesday.

One example of mixed messaging is over degrees required for entry-level jobs. While media have reported over the past few years on several states and companies opting not to require degrees for certain entry-level jobs if applicants have the required skills, the Cengage Group says more employers this year are requiring a college degree for those positions. According to its survey, 71% of employers typically require a two- or four-year degree for entry-level jobs, up from 55% in 2024 and 50% in 2023. In addition, almost half (48%) of employers who said they nixed degree requirements for some roles in 2024 dropped to 22% in 2025.

Employers are also sending mixed signals regarding certifications. Just over half (54%) of employers reported expanding their hiring practices over the past year with industry certifications, compared to two-thirds (67%) who did so last year.

“The resurgence of degree requirements may seem like renewed confidence in postsecondary education, but employer sentiment data tells a different story — numbers are trending sharply downward year-over-year,” the report says. “Many employers may be defaulting back to degrees not out of conviction, but because it’s a familiar filter now that hiring power is back in their favor. This shift signals a need for realignment among employers, educators and institutions.”

Cengage this summer polled 865 full-time hiring managers, 698 postsecondary instructors and 971 recent graduates across the country for the report.

Students feel the disconnect

Students and recent graduates appear to have dwindling confidence in the value of a college degree, based on the survey. Only 30% of graduates found jobs in their field of study, and 48% feel unprepared to even apply for entry-level positions, the report says. Among grads who said their program didn’t prepare them for the workforce, 56% cited job-specific skills as the top skill they didn’t obtain but felt they needed.

“This is a clear indicator that educators and employers need to reconnect and realign. If they don’t, the current career readiness challenges will evolve into a full career readiness crisis, with long-term consequences for graduates,” the report says.

Students also would like to see colleges provide more connections with employers in finding jobs. While internships are strongly valued — 87% of recent grads credit internships with securing a job — students place more value on networking and referrals when it comes to landing a degree-relevant position. But 20% of grads said their education program did not help foster such connections, the report says.

“These students reported no assistance in the form of career services, networking advice, resume prep or real-world employer introductions,” it says.

Educator miscues?

Educators also appear to have a misconnection when it comes to serving students in career preparation. Nearly 90% of surveyed educators believe their students are prepared to enter the workforce, in stark contrast to what recent grads say. And while 60% of educators say they should be responsible for teaching industry-specific skills, only 29% of educators think it is their responsibility to teach workplace skills and etiquette.

And while 79% of educators agree students should have artificial intelligence (AI) experience before graduation, only 37% believe it’s their job to teach those AI skills in their courses.

“The bottom line is that educators and their administrators may feel they’re doing enough to prepare students for their careers, but many graduates don’t agree,” the Cengage report says. “Too many are not entering the job market with the skills, connections or confidence needed to secure entry-level employment.”