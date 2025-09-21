Funding roundup

A $500,000 donation to New York’s Hudson Valley Community College will enhance its STEM and biotechnology programs. The gift from Regeneron will support several key initiatives, including the creation of the Regeneron Biotechnology Lab, the expansion of STEM-based workforce development opportunities and the construction of the Applied Technology Education Center.

The Regeneron-sponsored lab space on the Hudson Valley campus will be used by college faculty and students and local high school students involved in STEM outreach programs.

The overall aim of the dontion is to prepare students for high-demand careers and foster industry-academic collaboration that benefits both students and the local economy.

* * *

LaGuardia Community College/CUNY has received a $280,000 grant through the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs’ Veterans Legacy Grant Program (VLGP) to launch “Voices from the Past: The Veterans of Cypress Hills National Cemetery.” The project will spotlight stories of veterans interred at Cypress Hills National Cemetery, the second-oldest national cemetery in the nation.

The project “reflects our deep commitment to education, research and honoring the service of veterans interred at Cypress Hills National Cemetery,” LaGuardia President Kenneth Adams said in a release. “This grant will allow our faculty, staff and students to ensure their sacrifices are remembered with dignity and respect.”

The college will host a professional development seminar for 17 K-12 educators from across the New York City area at LaGuardia’s campus in Long Island City. It will include lectures and an exploration of the history of America’s wars through the stories of veterans interred at Cypress Hills. Teachers also will have the opportunity to create lesson plans and educational resources aligned with city and state standards and train their students to research and write biographies of individual veterans.

Seminar participants will visit the historic cemetery for a guided tour, gaining exposure to the monuments and stories of the 21,000 veterans and civilians laid to rest there, from the Revolutionary War to Vietnam.

Kansas

Flint Hills Technical College (FHTC) has received a five-year, $500,000 donation from Simmons Foods. The gift boosts FHTC’s $17 million Advancing Tomorrow Campaign, which raises funds for the construction of the Advanced Industry Education Center.

FHTC and Simmons Foods have a long-standing relationship. The company has provided scholarships to support FHTC students, and it employs several FHTC alumni.

The Advancing Tomorrow Capital Campaign has now raised nearly 25% of its $17 million goal.

The college also received $111,000 in grants from the Patterson Family Foundation to implement mobile dental unit for its dental hygiene program. The new unit will deliver dental services directly to communities, providing accessible care to vulnerable populations. Besides benefiting the community, it will give dental hygiene students experience working in a community setting.

The mobile dental unit will likely begin operating next fall.

Kentucky

Bluegrass Community and Technical College (BCTC) has announced a $30,000 award from United Way of the Bluegrass (UWBG) to help develop a training program for direct support professionals (DSPs), who provide critical care and services to individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

With the funding, BCTC will build a specialized program to prepare students for careers as DSPs. In addition, BCTC will partner with UWBG’s Waypoint Centers to offer on-site training for individuals seeking to transition into the human services field through DSP work.

“This investment allows us to expand our efforts in preparing professionals who provide vital support to individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities. Together, we are strengthening both families and communities,” said BCTC President Greg Feeney.

Louisiana

SOWELA Technical Community College received a $225,000 donation from ExxonMobil – the largest investment in a SOWELA rural site to date. The donation to SOWELA will help to launch a second STEM Energy Camp for southwest Louisiana K-12 educators next summer, following a successful pilot camp in partnership with Allen Parish School Board this past summer.

The college will also apply the donation to update SOWELA Oakdale’s multipurpose room with modern technology to foster innovation, collaboration and hands-on learning.

Maryland

Governor Wes Moore and the philanthropy Arnold Ventures have announced $20 million in total grant awards to help Maryland youth thrive. Four community colleges will receive a total of $14.4 million to help implement the well-regarded Accelerated Study in Associate Programs (ASAP) model.

Community College of Baltimore County and Harford, Prince George’s and Wor-Wic community colleges will collaborate with the Maryland Higher Education Commission to replicate the ASAP model, which provides academic, personal and financial support to low-income students who would benefit from remedial education.

New Jersey

Brookdale Public Radio, 90.5 The Night — a listener-supported public radio station broadcasting from Brookdale Community College (BCC) — has received a major grant from The O’Toole Family Foundation.

The funds will provide essential support for the station’s operations, including sustaining local programming, preserving music rights and strengthening Brookdale Public Radio’s role as an independent non-profit, community-driven source for music, culture and connection.

“This gift ensures that 90.5 The Night can continue its mission to serve as a cultural hub for our listeners while fostering the next generation of broadcasters and creators here at Brookdale,” said David M. Stout, president of the college.

90.5 The Night has long been recognized for its commitment to independent music and community programming, reaching thousands of listeners daily on-air and online. The station also provides hands-on training for Brookdale students interested in pursuing careers in media and broadcasting.

Tennessee

A $10,000 grant from the Bridgestone Americas Trust Fund will fund scholarships at Dyersburg State Community College (DSCC) and strengthen the college’s engineering systems technology program.

“An investment like this ensures our students have access to the tools, technology, and training they need to succeed in today’s workforce,” said DSCC President Scott Cook.