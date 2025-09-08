Funding roundup

The Edmonds College Construction Pre-Apprenticeship Program (CAP) received a $575,000 grant from the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) that will help support the program through the end of 2026.

CAP is an eight-week, 300-hour tuition-free intensive program held at the Advanced Manufacturing Skills Center (AMSC) at Paine Field. The training prepares students with hands-on experience and culminates in an AMSC badge of completion — a credential that opens doors to apprenticeships and entry-level jobs in construction and skilled trades.

The funding comes from WSDOT’s Pre-Apprenticeship & Supportive Services Grant Program, which assists in growing and supporting the diversity of the department’s highway construction workforce.

Spokane Colleges will use a $150,000 grant from the Washington State Board of Community and Technical Colleges High Demand Enrollment Fund to launch new artificial intelligence (AI) program offerings at Spokane Falls Community College (SFCC). The new programs will include an AI area of emphasis within the existing associate in applied science — information technology/cybersecurity program as well as a new standalone AI certificate.

In addition to funding curriculum development and faculty professional development, the grant will help purchase equipment needed to support the large language models and data sets necessary for coursework. It also will support the expansion of internship and job placement partnerships with regional employers in cybersecurity-related fields, including technology, healthcare and manufacturing.

Development of SFCC’s academic AI programs is scheduled to take approximately one year, with the first student enrollment expected for fall 2026.

Arizona

Maricopa Community Colleges will use a $1 million grant from the Virginia G. Piper Charitable Trust (Piper Trust) to continue its mission of transforming lives and enriching communities.

This is not Piper Trust’s first investment in Maricopa students. In 2024, the Maricopa Community Colleges Foundation received a $2.25 million grant to expand licensed practical nursing program offerings at GateWay, Glendale and Mesa community colleges.

The three-year grant opportunity aims to serve 768 students by 2026. Funding has affected more than 100 aspiring nurses, covering the cost of tuition, books, supplies and living expenses.

California

Yuba College has received $194,120 through the We Prosper Together Catalyst Pre-Development Grant to design and launch a “working lands” summer internship program, which will provide hands-on, real-world experience for students pursuing careers in forestry, water resources, agriculture and fire mitigation.

The goal is to scale across the region. Students in agriculture, biology, environmental science, fire technology, geography and natural resources will benefit from the program, which will run through August 2026.

“This initiative represents a unique opportunity for our students to gain practical experience in outdoor-based professions while preparing for the realities of working in these environments,” said Yuba College Dean of Industrial Innovation Michael Bagley.

Yuba College plans to collaborate with regional schools, workforce agencies and industry partners to secure ongoing funding to sustain and expand the program beyond its pilot year.

Iowa

The Gilchrist Foundation has awarded a $20,000 grant to Western Iowa Tech Community College’s (WIT) mass communication department that will support startup costs for a new student-run radio station, KWSR FM 94.3.

KWSR received a construction permit from the Federal Communications Commission in May 2024. Students in the department worked during the 2024-25 school year to remodel the Comet Radio streaming station’s facility in preparation to go on-air. With the grant, the department will purchase essential equipment, including a transmitter, broadcast antenna, emergency alert system equipment and engineering services.

KWSR’s signal will reach a radius of approximately 30 miles from the Sioux City campus.

“This grant gets us the ‘last mile’ in our goal of bringing another voice to the campus and community as a whole,” Chris Mansfield, mass communication program coordinator, said in a release. “It also gives our students firsthand experience in all areas of radio broadcasting.”

Louisiana

The Allen and Jeannette Guillory Thomason Foundation has contributed $250,000 to Baton Rouge Community College (BRCC) to create endowed scholarships in construction and nursing and allied health at BRCC.

“The funding from the Thomason Foundation will help students achieve their goals and helps BRCC maintain our pledge to offer high-quality, affordable education and training to residents of the Capital Region,” said BRCC Chancellor Willie E. Smith.

Jeannette Guillory Thomason (center) presents scholarship funds to BRCC Chancellor Willie E. Smith. (Photo: BRCC)

For the second year in a row, Cox Communications is supporting the fiber optics program at Nunez Community College with a $10,000 donation.

The money will go toward scholarships for Nunez fiber optics students.

Maryland

With the help of a $1 million grant from the Baltimore Community Foundation (BCF), Community College of Baltimore County will expand its welding program by establishing a new 12,000-square-foot Welding Training Center on its Dundalk campus.

The program aims to grow Maryland’s skilled workforce to support the rebuilding of the Francis Scott Key Bridge and contribute to other critical infrastructure projects across the region.

The grant comes from BCF’s Maryland Tough Baltimore Strong Key Bridge Fund, which raised $16 million to support recovery efforts following the bridge’s collapse.

“The Welding Training Center is an innovation that marks a commitment to develop a pipeline of qualified welders who will contribute meaningfully to long-term economic opportunity and resilience,” said BCF President and CEO Shanaysha Sauls.

Design and site preparation for the center are already underway, with construction projected to be completed by December 2026. The first cohort of students is anticipated to begin training in January 2027.

New Mexico

New Mexico Junior College (NMJC) has received a $10,500 grant from the Permian Pipeliners Education Foundation (PPEF) to support students pursuing careers in oil and gas, and other related industries.

The PPEF is a charitable organization with a mission to advance the field of pipeline engineering.

The grant will help make it easier for students to earn industry-recognized certifications. It may also help provide scholarships for students enrolled in key programs connected to the energy industry.

North Carolina

Johnston Community College (JCC) has received a three-year, $565,044 grant from the National Science Foundation (NSF) to support its cybersecurity programs.

The project focuses on integrating employability skills with technical expertise. The funds will help to expand opportunities for JCC students to participate in cybersecurity competitions, workforce training and professional skill development.

“Cybersecurity is one of the fastest-growing fields in our region and nationwide,” said JCC President Vern L. Lindquist. “With this NSF support, we can give our students the technical knowledge and workplace skills that employers demand.”

The three-year initiative will engage more than 180 students in hands-on learning experiences. Funding also will provide resources for travel to national competitions, purchase of materials and supplies and support for student stipends.

Oregon

Mt. Hood Community College (MHCC) will use a three-year, $500,000 National Science Foundation grant to strengthen student success in mathematics and expand support systems for students beginning their math journey.

The project builds on resources for enrollment management previously provided by the MHCC Foundation, which funded a pilot math placement advisor role. With NSF support, the college can expand those efforts to provide broader student-centered services and ensure students connect with the right resources at the right time.

“This is an exciting opportunity to get students started at the right level and increase connections between the Student Services Hub, academic advising, the Testing Center and the math department,” said Jon Spindor, principal investigator and MHCC mathematics instructor.

Texas

Lone Star College-Montgomery’s fine arts program has received $1.5 million from the Nathaniel Emerson Endowment and six donated art pieces courtesy of Jeffrey Kass, M.D., and Holli and Shaheen Ladhani.

The endowment was created on behalf of Emerson, a former art student at LSC-Montgomery, who left the campus in his will. Although he did not major in art, he loved his experience and wanted to help future students achieve their academic and career goals.

At LSC-Montgomery, the endowment and donated art pieces will help establish new avenues for learning, including the training and facilities related to illustration, digital media, 3D design, curation, research and career planning. The campus will use the funds to add more equipment, workshop events and professional speaker series.

“Studying art doesn’t just benefit artists, but all those who wish to be better professionals, citizens or individuals,” said Darren Longman, LSC-Montgomery art history and humanities professor.