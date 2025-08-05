Turning job training into college credit

Everett Community College (EvCC) is expanding access to college credit for adult learners through new partnerships with local community organizations.

Through these partnerships, known as “crosswalks,” students who complete specific training programs can earn credit toward a degree or certificate through the Washington college’s growing Academic Credit for Prior Learning (ACPL) program, which awards credit for college-level learning gained outside of traditional classrooms.

“ACPL is a critical resource for students who can demonstrate college-level learning gained outside a college classroom,” Vice President of Instruction Cathy Leaker said in a press release.

Leaker added that ACPL crosswalks “lessen the burden placed on students to demonstrate their learning independently.”

These new crosswalks are part of the ELEVATE (Empowering Learners to Excel through Vocation Advancement, Training and Education) partnership funded by the Washington Student Achievement Council’s Regional Challenge Grant. ELEVATE helps adults complete college credentials by supporting partnerships that recognize and value their prior experience.

Crosswalk highlights

EvCC is partnering with three organizations to build the ACPL crosswalks: Snohomish County Evergreen Goodwill Job Training and Education Center (SnoCo JTEC), the Latino Educational Training Institute (LETI) and Volunteers of American Western Washington (VOA).

“It’s been exciting to see partnerships grow in our community,” said Rachel Strachan, EvCC’s worker retraining program manager. “We are receiving a positive response from community organizations as well as incoming students who are now seeing their hard work translate into college credit. It boosts confidence, saves money and speeds up the process of earning a certificate or degree.”

Through SnoCo JTEC, adult basic education students can earn up to 11 EvCC credits in computer literacy and business technology.

Graduates of LETI’s vocational training programs for bookkeeping assistant and office assistant can earn over 20 college credits toward certificates and degrees in business, accounting, and medical billing and coding. LETI also offers a Microsoft Word/Google Docs certificate that can be used toward college credit.

And through VOA, students who complete a Dispute Resolution Center program to become certified mediators can earn eight communications studies credits.

In addition to providing opportunities for credit for prior learning, the ELEVATE program aims to help adult learners build a sense of belonging in college settings. This year, EvCC opened the Belonging Center, which includes dynamic study areas, children’s toys and books, electronic charging stations and fidget tools, all designed to help adults who are returning to school to connect and thrive.