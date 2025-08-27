The quiet power of organizational culture

After 25 years in higher education leadership, spanning classrooms, boardrooms and crisis rooms, one lesson rises above the rest — one I wish I had fully appreciated at the start of my journey: leadership is not just about vision, strategy or results. It’s about culture.

In my earliest roles, I was deeply focused on execution. The budgets had to be balanced, accreditation had to be maintained and strategic plans had to be met. Those are non-negotiables in our line of work.

But over time, I learned something that changed how I lead: you can’t sustain excellence or drive innovation unless the people behind the work feel safe, seen, valued and connected to a shared purpose. That’s culture. And that’s leadership.

Now, as chancellor of Baton Rouge Community College (BRCC), a diverse institution serving more than 17,000 students in the heart of Louisiana, I’ve seen firsthand how organizational culture either accelerates or undermines progress. I’ve also come to understand that building culture is not a passive endeavor. It’s active, intentional and, at times, uncomfortable.

Culture isn’t ‘soft’ — it’s structural

For too long, culture was treated as a soft issue, something to get to after enrollment, after funding or after compliance. But the truth is, culture is structural. It determines whether people collaborate or compete. Whether students are truly supported or merely served.

When culture is strong, people bring their best ideas forward. They take risks. They stay when things get hard. And perhaps most importantly, they hold each other accountable — not out of fear, but out of shared commitment. When culture is weak or toxic, even the best strategies falter. People disengage and trust erodes.

I’ve learned that culture doesn’t start with slogans or signage — it starts with leadership. Our tone, our transparency and our willingness to listen matter more than any policy manual. We model what’s acceptable and what’s aspirational, whether we mean to or not.

Three truths about culture-building

Here’s what I now carry with me as a leader:

Culture is not built in a day — but it can be broken in one. It takes time to build trust, belonging and alignment. But one act of hypocrisy, silence in the face of injustice or unwillingness to own mistakes can fracture that trust instantly.

Leaders must be culture stewards, not just decision-makers. We can no longer afford to lead from a distance. That means being visible, accessible and deeply human. At BRCC, we've worked to create space for staff and faculty to speak honestly — even when it's uncomfortable. That's where the growth is.

Culture shapes student outcomes just as much as curriculum does. A culture of care impacts retention. A culture of innovation impacts workforce readiness. A culture of equity and belonging impacts completion rates, especially for students of color, first-generation learners and adult re-engagers. We can't afford to separate the student experience from the workplace experience we offer our employees.

Leading through culture in a changing landscape

The world around us is evolving quickly. Students expect relevance and flexibility. Faculty want purpose and voice. Communities are holding institutions accountable for their impact beyond the classroom. Amid these shifts, organizational culture is not just a leadership issue, it’s a survival issue.

At BRCC, we’re still building. We’ve worked to align our values with our practices, to engage in tough conversations about equity and to empower employees at all levels to lead. But most importantly, we’ve embraced a simple truth: culture is everyone’s responsibility — but leaders set the tone.

What I wish I’d known is that culture is not a backdrop. It’s not a buzzword. It’s not optional. It’s the invisible force that moves people forward — or holds them back.

As I reflect on two and a half decades of service in this field, I know now that titles, budgets and buildings come and go. But the culture you build, that’s your true legacy.

As businessman and author Quint Studer said, “Culture outperforms strategy, but culture with strategy is unbeatable.”