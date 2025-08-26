The benefits of women’s sports

The National Junior College Athletic Association’s Region 19 — which comprises 26 two-year colleges in New Jersey, Delaware and eastern Pennsylvania — is proud of its women’s sports opportunities. During the 2024-2025 academic year, 999 female student-athlete participants across 10 sports, fielding a total of 104 women’s teams. This is a significant increase from 855 female student-athletes during the 2021-2022 school year (a 17% increase in female participation across the region).

But our work is not done. Region 19 has approved earmarked funding to promote women in sports during the upcoming academic year. These funds will specifically go to hosting a Region 19 National Girls and Women in Sports Day celebration in early February 2026, honoring female student-athletes from across the region.

Additionally, the importance of supporting women in community college intercollegiate sports is more vital than ever. This support not only fosters gender equality but also brings a multitude of benefits to student-athletes, community colleges and the broader higher education ecosystem. Here are some key advantages:

Empowerment and confidence building: Participation in sports empowers women by boosting their self-esteem and confidence. Engaging in competitive sports helps female student-athletes develop a strong sense of self-image, self-worth and resilience. These qualities are invaluable both on and off the field or court, contributing to their personal and professional growth.

Academic success: Studies have shown that student-athletes often perform better academically compared to their non-athlete peers. The discipline, time management and goal-setting skills learned through sports can translate into better academic performance. The student-athlete population at Passaic County Community College in New Jersey had nearly a quarter point higher cumulative GPA than the general student population for the 2024-2025 academic year. Supporting women in sports ensures they have access to these benefits, helping them excel in their studies.

Health and well-being: Regular physical activity is crucial for maintaining good health. Women who participate in sports are more likely to lead active lifestyles, reducing their risk of chronic diseases such as obesity, diabetes and heart disease later in life. Additionally, sports can improve mental health by reducing stress, anxiety and depression.

Leadership and teamwork skills: Sports provide an excellent platform for developing leadership and teamwork skills. Female student-athletes learn to work collaboratively, communicate effectively and lead by example. These skills are highly transferable and can enhance their career prospects and community involvement.

Breaking stereotypes and promoting gender equality: Supporting women in intercollegiate sports challenges traditional gender roles and stereotypes. It promotes gender equality by demonstrating that women can excel in all areas, including athletics. This shift in perception can inspire future generations of girls to pursue their passions without limitations.

PCCC’s women’s volleyball team

Community and institutional benefits: When community colleges support women’s sports programs, they foster a sense of pride and unity within the institution and the surrounding community. At Passaic County Community College (PCCC), our women’s volleyball program has planned and hosted numerous volleyball clinics geared toward middle and high school students to promote a sense of community around sports. Successful sports programs can attract more students, boost school spirit and enhance the college’s reputation. Additionally, they can create opportunities for community engagement and support.

Scholarships and career opportunities: Participation in community college intercollegiate sports can open doors to scholarships and transfer/career opportunities for female athletes. At PCCC, our female student-athletes have transferred to bachelor’s-degree-granting institutions to continue their academic and athletic careers at institutions such as Saint Elizabeth University, Centenary University, William Paterson University, Montclair State University, and more. Many colleges and universities offer athletic scholarships, which can make higher education more accessible. Furthermore, the skills and experiences gained through sports can be valuable assets in various career paths.

Supporting women in community college intercollegiate sports is not just about promoting athletic excellence; it’s about empowering women, fostering academic success, improving health and promoting gender equality.

By investing in women’s sports programs, community colleges can create a positive and lasting impact on their students and the broader community. Let’s continue to champion and support our female athletes, ensuring they have the opportunities and resources they need to not only survive but thrive.