Tapping theatre to learn and grow

College students who take an independent study expect to work by themselves, guided by a professor. But for five Raritan Valley Community College students enrolled this summer in a Theatre Independent Study class with theatre professor Dennis Russo, their “independent” work took on a much greater meaning.

As part of their independent study, students Arielle (Ari) Bowie, Kelly Deo, Asher Lindsey, Nazar Turchyn and Fallon Billy — whose academic pursuits range from theatre, to game art, to special education — participated in a workshop theatre experience with adult artists in the Matheny Arts Access Program, which supports individuals with disabilities to create visual, performing and literary art.

After about six weeks rehearsing together, going over original scenes and monologues, and sharing their own life experiences and memories, the New Jersey college students joined Matheny artists Cheryl Chapin, Chet Cheesman, Paul Santo, Karen Yates and Amy Myers for “A Summer Drama Event” on August 13 at the Matheny Adult Day Program.

The event featured monologues and scenes written by the Matheny actors that were performed by RVCC students; short scenes presented together by Matheny actors and RVCC students, written by Russo; and group acting exercises. To protect the Matheny participants’ health and safety, the workshop performance was open to a small group of invited guests.

Russo says it’s generally atypical for students to interact with students with disabilities while they are in school. It shouldn’t be, he adds.

“This collaboration with Matheny Arts Access is celebrated as a theatre endeavor, but to me it’s bigger than that — it’s a human endeavor that just happens to exercise our creative muscle,” Russo says. “Sitting next to disabled actors and writers and working on a scene together; that’s a different level of interaction. It’s much deeper. So, it benefits them not only by exposing them to other types of people, but also by zooming in and engaging with them — creatively engaging — which is much richer.”

Heather Williams, program director of Matheny Arts Access, adds that for any artist, being exposed to different teaching methods, actors and work is essential to broadening artistic horizons.

Revisiting a previous experience

The relationship between Matheny and RVCC first began in fall 2015, when Matheny staff reached out to the college’s administration in hopes of creating more community-based programs for their clients. At the time, the college’s weekly summer theatre production class seemed like the right opportunity, according to Russo, who led RVCC students in original performances with Matheny actors.

Matheny artists Cheryl Chapin and Chet Cheesman worked with Russo and RVCC students on some of those productions. This summer, notes Williams, “for Chet and Cheryl, they look at this opportunity to share their written work with a new audience, learn from the RVCC actors, and lean on Dennis’ expertise to help them grow as writers and actors.”

In the past, the rehearsals and final performances were held at RVCC, and the groups have not worked together since before the pandemic. Russo is clearly happy to resume the relationship.

“This collaboration has been one of the highlights of my time teaching at RVCC,” he says, adding that holding rehearsals off-campus at the Matheny site has been “rewarding for the students.”

That feeling is mutual for the Matheny participants, according to Williams.

“The RVCC partnership was always such a highlight for our aspiring actors and playwrights. It gave them a sense of college life and increased their community engagement. Covid stole that time away, but we are so happy to be back and working together again,” she says.

As a result of this experience, Russo hopes the RVCC students develop or re-develop an appreciation for the craft.

“Many theatre majors are interested in doing TV, film and stage work, and rightfully so — that’s the industry and that’s what they should want to do,” he says. “But sometimes we get too caught up on the industry, and this type of work makes you realize why you love it. It’s about collaborating and being creative and working with all kinds of people.”

Theatre major Asher Lindsey says his experience working with the Matheny artists has definitely helped him as both a performer and a writer.

“It shows me how theatre can impact everyone in a community and the arts are a way to bring people together,” he says.