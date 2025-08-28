Sustainability as strategy

As community college leaders, we face mounting pressures: tighter budgets, changing student demographics and changing funding landscape. At Tompkins Cortland Community College (TC3), we discovered that sustainability isn’t just about doing good — it’s smart business.

By aligning our operations with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), we’ve created a framework that tackles multiple challenges simultaneously while stewarding resources and strengthening community partnerships.

A breakthrough came when we acknowledged that sustainability and fiscal responsibility aren’t competing priorities — they’re natural allies. For example, addressing deferred HVAC maintenance reduced our carbon footprint while cutting energy costs. Modified groundskeeping practices, including reduced mowing frequency, support biodiversity while decreasing labor and equipment expenses. These aren’t just feel-good initiatives; they’re strategic investments that deliver measurable returns.

Our TC3 Farm exemplifies this approach. Through a partnership with Tompkins County Recycling, we’re piloting a community compost program that reduces pre-consumer food waste from dining services while enriching our soil. The result? Lower waste disposal costs, reduced fertilizer expenses and stronger community ties.

This article comes from the latest issue of the Community College Journal, an AACC bimonthly publication.

Building campus engagement

Achieving engagement on campus required more than just PowerPoint presentations. We used the World Cafe model — a collaborative dialogue method — to pair senior leadership across departments. When our vice presidents of academic affairs and administration worked together to identify sustainability opportunities, they discovered natural connections between their units and SDGs.

These conversations revealed that TC3 already supported sustainability without realizing it. Our commitment to preparing students for high-wage careers naturally aligns with economic development goals, while comprehensive student support programs address social challenges, like food insecurity.

Students as sustainability leaders

At TC3, sustainability is a student-driven movement, rather than an administrative mandate. When peers talk to peers about environmental and social responsibility, the message resonates more powerfully than any top-down communication.

To empower our student body, we trained members of our Sustainability Club as World Cafe facilitators. These student leaders now guide peer discussions about sustainability alignment, creating authentic engagement while developing valuable leadership skills.

Practical implementation steps

Start with a self-study approach. We assembled a cross-disciplinary team to assess our current alignment with sustainability goals. Monthly progress reports to senior leadership facilitated integration of findings during our strategic planning process.

We assembled a cross-disciplinary team to assess our current alignment with sustainability goals. Monthly progress reports to senior leadership facilitated integration of findings during our strategic planning process. Look for operational efficiencies. The most sustainable practices save money. Audit your facilities, grounds maintenance and waste management for dual-benefit opportunities.

Create visible accountability. Our dedicated sustainability web page showcases current initiatives and provides engagement opportunities. This transparency helps recruit students, informs stakeholders and allows us to track our progress toward sustainable systems.

Leverage community partnerships. Community colleges have unique opportunities to strengthen regional sustainability efforts. We supported our home community's successful $4.5 million grant application for downtown revitalization, demonstrating our commitment to local economic stability.

Beyond campus boundaries

Using the SDG framework has become a powerful tool for community engagement. We’ve aligned with SUNY Reconnect, which funds free community college for adult learners, supporting poverty reduction goals.

Our key insight: sustainability thrives on partnership. Counties, businesses and nonprofits all benefit when community colleges take leadership on economic, environmental and social challenges.

The business case

Sustainability isn’t just about feeling good — engaged employees are more productive, creative and committed to institutional success. Our Campus Climate Survey results tell the story: 70% of staff report that principles of inclusion and belonging strongly align with their daily work.

The SDG framework is integrated into our new strategic plan, because it provides clear metrics for success. Environmental sustainability principles now guide our facilities master plan, facilitating long-term cost savings. Likewise, we are adopting SUNY’s plastics policy, reducing waste management costs while demonstrating environmental leadership.

Looking forward

The most valuable lesson from our sustainability journey? These practices are strategic advantages, not additional burdens. Sustainable operations reduce costs, engaged students are more likely to complete their degrees, and community partnerships create opportunities for shared success.

For community college leaders considering similar initiatives, SDG assessment tools targeted to higher education can help.