Surveying higher ed’s online landscape

Investments by colleges and universities in online non-degree credentials have more than doubled since 2018-19, with nearly 70% of public two-year colleges leading the way, according to a new report assessing online learning in higher education.

However, while overall online learning continues to grow, the pace could slow down among community colleges compared to four-year institutions. One in five of online leaders at community colleges expect to launch five or more new programs, compared to more than half of survey participants from public four-year institutions.

The 73-page report, released Tuesday, is a joint project by Quality Matters, Eduventures and EDUCAUSE. It dives into how institutions are adapting to surging demand in online education, growing competition and the advent of artificial intelligence. The findings are based on surveys and conversations of more than 250 chief online learning officers (COLOs) at two- and four-year institutions.

Leading the way

Sixty-five percent of surveyed COLOs report some or major investments in online non-degree credentials — such as certificates, micro-credentials and bootcamps — more than doubling from 29% in pre-Covid 2018-19, the report says. Among public two-year colleges, it is 69%, slightly more than public four-years (66%) and private four-years (64%).

“Community colleges lead this trend, positioning nondegree pathways as a cornerstone of their online strategies,” it says.

The report explains that many institutions view non-degree programs as critical to reaching adult learners, displaced workers and those seeking to advance their careers through upskilling.

Some challenges

But there are challenges to implementing those investments, the report notes. Several institutions cited a lack of central coordination, strategic planning or market validation as barriers to growth. Other hurdles include leadership transitions, funding constraints or uncertain returns on investment.

The report also noted that despite lessons learned during Covid, many institutions are underprepared for future instructional disruptions to their online learning programs. Only 28% of survey participants indicated having a documented academic continuity plan, and faculty preparedness is uneven. Plus a digital equity gaps remains.

“Public two-year institutions report greater impacts of the digital divide, highlighting continued equity challenges,” the report says.

Slowed expansion

Community colleges are also leading in hybrid programs, with 49% of community college COLOs reporting that at least 20% of adult undergraduates are enrolled in hybrid programs. Researchers explained that the hybrid programs align with a focus on hands-on technical and workforce-oriented degrees. They also noted that the trend was similar among traditional-age college students, with 46% of COLOs at community colleges reporting that at least 20% of these students are enrolled in hybrid degree programs.

Despite overall growth in online programs, there are distinctions among sectors when it comes to project expansions. Public two-year colleges are most likely to expect modest growth — 49% anticipate small growth, with 18% expecting medium growth. One-quarter of community colleges expect no program growth, “suggesting a potential plateau in that sector,” the report notes.

It adds that it “makes sense” that the four-year sector expects to launch more online programs since community colleges have been leaders in this area and may “exhibit maturation” with the slower growth rate.

The report also examined what was driving program expansion. Increased online enrollment was the top factor, followed by responding to student demand, responding to industry demand and increased online revenue. Public two-year institutions were more likely to emphasize responsiveness to student demand (84%) and diversifying online offerings (37%). Private four-year institutions were more likely to cite generating revenue as a key motivator (66%), compared to public four-years and (45%) and two-year colleges (14%).