Statewide effort prioritizes mental health support for students

A Health Minds Study conducted last year at the 16 schools across the Kentucky Community and Technical College System (KCTCS) revealed the need for more mental health support for students.

According to the study, 68% of students showed signs of depression, and 66% reported anxiety symptoms. But only 27% of those who screened positive for depression or anxiety are receiving therapy. No surprise, considering 86% of students surveyed reported financial stress.

“Community college students experience the same mental health concerns as their university peers, but are more likely to face financial challenges that lead to food and housing insecurity, or less access to medical care, which can compound the issue,” says KCTCS’ Christopher Hetherington, executive director of strategic enrollment management.

Hetherington is leading the system’s new Mental Health Strategy effort to support the mental well-being of the more than 110,000 KCTCS students. The new initiative is backed by partnerships with The Jed Foundation (JED), The Healthy Minds Network and the Council on Postsecondary Education.

JED assisted KCTCS in establishing and strengthening a community of care among partner campuses, protecting student mental health and providing and integrating evidence-based mental health resources, programs, systems and policies, according to a press release.

“This strategy is about making sure our policies and practices effectively connect students with available resources. Our goal is to empower our students to navigate life’s challenges, stay on track academically, and prepare for meaningful careers,” Hetherington said.

Connecting well-being to success

Six key focus areas guide KCTCS’ new plan: survey-informed interventions, faculty and staff training, an early-alert guide, mental health communication campaigns, peer wellness programs, and expanded grant and partner-supported services.

The system strategy also aligns with the Kentucky Council on Postsecondary Education’s statewide mental health plan, ensuring shared priorities and coordinated action across institutions.

KCTCS President Ryan Quarles emphasized the deep connection between student well-being and success.

“In Kentucky, we know that the strength of our communities lies in the well-being of our people,” Quarles said. “When we prioritize mental health, we pave the way for brighter futures, stronger communities and boundless opportunities. ”

“Community and technical colleges serve a diverse and often nontraditional student body — including working adults, first-generation students, and student parents — all while navigating limited institutional resources,” said Erica Riba, senior director of alumni programs and engagement at JED, who advised on the systemwide mental health strategy. “What stands out across KCTCS is the deep care and commitment from campus professionals. This systemwide strategy reflects JED’s approach: using data, strengthening infrastructure, and helping schools build environments where all students can thrive.”

The new strategy represents a milestone in Kentucky’s broader effort to prioritize mental health in higher education and a model for how community colleges nationwide can take action.

“A statewide effort to collect these data is an essential step toward a public health approach that addresses mental health and well-being. We are thrilled that Healthy Minds data can be used to inform statewide decision-making, guided by evidence around students’ needs, addressing disparities in access to resources, and shaping conditions that allow more students to thrive in college,” said Sarah Lipson, principal investigator of the Healthy Minds Network and associate professor at the Boston University School of Public Health.