Snapshots By Matthew Dembicki August 27, 2025 Print Photos from institutional members of the American Association of Community Colleges. SOWELA Technical Community College alumna Jeneè Fox participates in an acrobatic flight test with the International Institute of Astronautical Sciences. Fox was recently named an astronaut candidate by Titans Space Industries, a space tourism company. She is scheduled to take an orbital flight in 2029. (Photo: SOWELA) Sen. John Fetterman (D-Pennsylvania) visits the Community College of Beaver County’s James M. Johnson School of Aviation Sciences to talk about air traffic control training and education. (Photo: CCBC) Colorado’s Community College of Aurora (CCA) last week officially opened its Centennial Campus. “The Centennial Campus is a promise fulfilled: expanded access, industry-aligned programs, and a learner-centered environment where every student can thrive,” CCA President Mordecai Brownlee wrote on LinkedIn. (Photo: CCA) Shah Ardalan, president of North Carolina’s Randolph Community College, shares the upcoming strategic plan initiatives for 2025-26 during the college’s recent fall convocation. Shah announced that this year’s theme for the college is “Building a Culture for Success,” with an emphasis on appreciation and appreciative inquiry. (Photo: RCC) Theresa Felder, president of Maryland’s Harford Community College, kicks off the new student orientation, welcoming more than 1,000 students and family members to campus. (Photo: HCC) “Our fall semester is underway at Citrus College – Good things are happening every day on our beautiful campus. Best wishes to all of our students, faculty and staff for a successful semester!” Greg Schulz (seated), superintendent/president of the California college, posted on LinkedIn. Front Range Community College President Colleen Simpson (standing) joins the Colorado college’s more than 700 employees for fall in-service and the launch of its new strategic plan, “Forward, Together.” The event included panel discussions, breakout sessions and more. (Photo: FRCC) In Pennsylvania, students take part in pet-themed games, like tossing cotton balls into a protective cone, to mark the start of the veterinary technician major at Bucks County Community College’s Upper Bucks Campus. (Photo: Eric Parker/BCCC) Hudson County Community College (HCCC) and Eastern Millwork, Inc. recently held a signing ceremony to welcome the newest members of the Holz Technik Registered Apprenticeship program. Holz Technik apprentices earn a $31,500 starting salary with full benefits. At the end of their five-year term, students receive an associate of applied science degree in advanced manufacturing from HCCC and a bachelor of science degree in technical studies from Thomas Edison State University. (Photo: HCCC) In Texas, Northeast Lakeview College this week held its convocation as faculty and staff prepare to welcome students on the first day of class. (Photo: NELC) Miami Dade College this week welcomed students back for the first day of the fall 2025 semester. (Photo: MDC)