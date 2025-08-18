Snapshots By Matthew Dembicki August 17, 2025 Print Photos from institutional members of the American Association of Community Colleges. U.S. Education Secretary Linda McMahon in June visited Wake Technical Community College to learn about its apprenticeship programs. Scott Ralls, president of the North Carolina college, briefed her about the campuses’ offerings before she toured various facilities, including the Center for Building Technologies, heavy equipment labs and more. (Photo: Wake Tech) Middletown Fire Chief and Pennsylvania state Sen. Frank Farry delivers the keynote address to the class graduating this month from basic fire academy/firefighter certification training at Bucks County Community College. (Photo: Eric Parker, Bucks County Community College) Trustees of the J.S. Henderson Adult Scholarship Fund and selected beneficiaries toast the organization’s namesake at its annual meeting. The group has transferred the management and stewardship of the fund to the Raritan Valley Community College Foundation (New Jersey), along with a $129,228 donation. The group has been providing scholarships to adult learners for 39 years. (Photo: RVCC) Cleveland State Community College has partnered with the Bradley County Sheriff’s Office to provide entry-level training programs for its inmate population. With funding from City Fields, inmates recently completed a plumbing bootcamp at the Tennessee college. Pictured are students Bobby Cross (center) and Austin May practice techniques during class. (Photo: Cleveland State) Fan Chen (left), an advisor and math professor at El Paso Community College (EPCC), enrolls Osvaldo Moreno into the EPCC-UTEP Engineering Academy. The program, in its second year, is designed for students pursuing a degree in civil, industrial, materials, electrical or mechanical engineering to enroll at both EPCC and the University of Texas at El Paso. (Photo: EPCC) Drake State Community and Technical College recently installed a Haas VF6 SS Machining Center in its new Leidos Advanced Training Complex to, in part, benefit its partnership with NASA, which includes programs like the NASA High Schools United with NASA to Create Hardware (HUNCH) program. (Photo: Drake State)