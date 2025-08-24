Reporter’s notebook

Bill would offer tax credits for business investments

Expanding baccalaureate programs

Sen. Jon Ossoff (D-Georgia) has introduced a bill to encourage employers to invest in physical infrastructure and equipment at community colleges, career academies and other institutions to serve local workforce development needs.

The Skilled Workforce Act would direct the Treasury Department, in coordination with the Commerce Department, to establish a new program that awards a competitive tax credit for workforce training projects. It would provide a 30% tax credit to qualified investments for construction, renovation or infrastructure upgrades at eligible education institutions.

“Technical colleges, community colleges and skills training are the foundation for Georgia’s middle-class,” Ossoff said in a release. “That’s why I’m introducing this bill to encourage private businesses to invest in workforce development and hire Georgians.”

Nearly a dozen Georgia chambers of commerce have endorsed the legislation.

“The incentives proposed in this legislation would help close existing skills gaps, expand training opportunities and better align education with the evolving needs of industry,” said Pam Powers-Smith, president of Rome Floyd Chamber of Commerce.

Community colleges in Arizona, California and Ohio are preparing to roll out new baccalaureate programs.

In Ohio, Owens Community College announced this month that it will offer a bachelor of science in nursing (BSN) program starting in summer 2026. The program aims to help fill a regional need for qualified nurses. Ohio faces a projected shortage of more than 20,000 nurses.

The BSN Completion Program is designed for working registered nurses who have an associate degree in nursing or a diploma in nursing. It will allow students to complete the BSN coursework online, making it a flexible, accessible option, according to the college.

The 55-credit hour curriculum will include courses in nursing leadership, informatics and technology, healthcare systems, patient-centered care, public health, research and a capstone experience in nursing leadership and management, Owens says.

Meanwhile, several other community colleges are ready to roll out their baccalaureate programs this fall. San Diego Miramar College will open its new bachelor of science in public safety management program on August 25. Many of the 43 students in the first cohort are currently working as first responders and hope for advancement opportunities and careers as emergency managers, according to the college.

Last week, enrolled students visited the college ahead of the program’s start to participate in a “digital sandbox” training session. Faculty and representatives from Cal Fire and other local agencies demonstrated emergency management tactics. Students will complete the program with a capstone project to develop a plan for a potential disaster in the area.

In Arizona, Maricopa Community Colleges this fall will offer three new bachelor’s degrees in artificial Intelligence and machine learning at Chandler-Gilbert Community College, business administration-accounting at Paradise Valley Community College and business administration-management at Scottsdale Community College.

Less than two years after introducing its first bachelor’s degree offerings, the system has enrolled more than 5,400 students across eight programs. This spring, 100 students from six of Maricopa’s 10 colleges earned bachelor’s degrees.