Reporter’s notebook

AACC offers public comments ahead of OBBB implementation

On Thursday, David Baime, senior vice president for government relations for the American Association of Community Colleges (AACC), offered public comments on the community college sector’s priorities for the implementation of the education components of H.R. 1, the “One Big Beautiful Bill” (OBBB) reconciliation legislation.

The U.S. Department of Education (ED) is required to go through a formal negotiated rulemaking regulatory process for all programs that fall under the Higher Education Act (HEA). As the first step of that process, ED held a public hearing Aug. 7 to invite comments from stakeholders and members of the public.

At the hearing, Baime highlighted the importance of having community colleges represented at the negotiating tables. He also asked ED to align reporting requirements and accountability measures for Title IV-eligible programs under Workforce Pell, gainful employment and the new earnings-based accountability scheme. And, he asked the department to clarify how wages, completion rates and placement rates will be collected, calculated and verified for programs eligible for Workforce Pell.

AACC will be submitting more detailed written comments in the weeks ahead.

Transfer agreement creates opportunities in Appalachia

Leaders from Community Colleges of Appalachia (CCA) – an AACC affiliate council – and Western Governors University (WGU) have signed a transfer institution agreement that will help residents of Appalachia further their education through WGU’s accredited online degree and certificate programs while remaining in their home communities.

The common goal of the agreement is to provide CCA member-institution graduates and employees with personalized learning pathways to higher education and professional development through WGU’s competency-based online programs. The agreement also will formalize the transfer of applicable credits between CCA members and WGU, minimizing the need for students to repeat courses as they work toward a bachelor’s degree.

In addition, graduates, staff and faculty of CCA member schools will be able to apply for specially designated Learn Where You Live Scholarships valued up to $3,000 each.

“This partnership is especially meaningful for our small and rural colleges, where access to affordable, flexible bachelor’s degree programs is often out of reach,” CCA Executive Director Kevin Boys said.