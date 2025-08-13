Reimagining postsecondary pathways: Apprenticeship degrees

College degrees and apprenticeships have been viewed as separate pathways for decades, leading to academic credentials and industry-recognized skills. Today, a more integrated model, the apprenticeship degree, is gaining momentum. This model combines classroom instructions with paid, structured work experience directly aligned with a student’s chosen field.

Over the past decade, apprenticeship degrees have created affordable pathways into various occupations, ranging from cybersecurity to the skilled trades. These programs address the talent gap in middle-skill jobs and offer students early exposure to career options, advancing equity and access for diverse learner populations.

The need for apprenticeship programs is increasingly evident. A 2024 Strada Education Foundation survey found that fewer than half of Americans believe a college degree justifies its cost, and even fewer are confident it leads to meaningful employment. Simultaneously, employers face challenges finding candidates with the skills required to fill open positions.

In this environment, apprenticeship degrees offer a compelling alternative — blending academic knowledge with practical, hands-on experience. Community college students are a diverse group: working adults, first-generation college goers and individuals seeking clear returns on their educational investments. For community colleges, apprenticeship degrees represent pedagogical innovation and a strategic response to shifting enrollment patterns and performance-based funding. By aligning programs with labor market demands, colleges can deliver high-impact, high-value offerings that support student aspirations while strengthening regional workforces.

Community colleges and the growth of apprenticeships

Community colleges have long responded to labor market needs by aligning programs with industry demand, preparing many underserved students for transfer and career pathways. Embedded within their communities, these colleges leverage strong partnerships with local employers, state agencies and other educational institutions — positioning them to expand apprenticeship opportunities and drive inclusive workforce development.

Across the country, numerous community colleges are launching and growing apprenticeship programs in diverse sectors such as information technology, healthcare, manufacturing, hospitality and the traditional construction trades. According to Apprenticeships for America, community college sponsors with active apprentices have steadily grown — from just 30 in 2016 to over 200 by 2023.

States play an active and strategic role in expanding apprenticeship programs by directly investing in employers and educational institutions, coordinating across multiple agencies and leveraging federal funding. Through targeted grants and initiatives, such as Texas’s TIRA grant, Alabama’s statewide Office of Apprenticeship and Michigan’s State Apprenticeship Expansion grants, states are increasing the number and diversity of apprenticeship opportunities. These efforts streamline program development, foster collaboration between the workforce and education partners, and ensure that apprenticeships reach underserved populations.

By prioritizing funding, cross-agency coordination and partnerships with employers, states such as Illinois, Indiana, and Maryland make apprenticeships a central pathway to workforce development and economic mobility.

Redefining the value

Beyond program expansion, apprenticeship degrees have transformed the definition of educational value. Rather than focusing solely on credit hours or classroom time, these programs emphasize what students can do and integrate workplace competencies with academic learning.

Below are some examples:

Indiana’s Ivy Tech Community College has developed one of the most extensive apprenticeship programs in the country, with approximately 8,000 apprentices in construction and 1,500 in manufacturing and healthcare. Apprenticeships are embedded in academic pathways; therefore, students earn credit for classroom- and work-based learning.

City Colleges of Chicago built district-wide infrastructure through the CAP-IT initiative to support IT apprenticeships. Students combine classroom instruction with structured, paid and work-based learning at employer sites, earning academic credit and industry credentials.

Howard Community College’s apprenticeship programs include construction management, blended classroom learning with paid and on-the-job training. Students at the Maryland college build professional networks and gain industry-recognized credentials while progressing through their academic coursework.

In Illinois, the College of DuPage apprenticeship program is based on 15 credit-bearing certificates and degree programs that serve more than 70 students from five major occupations.

Many apprenticeship degrees are stackable, enabling students to begin with a certificate, progress to an associate degree, and, if desired, continue with a bachelor’s degree. Rhode Island’s Apprenticeship Pathways to Earning a Bachelor’s Degree Act, enacted in June 2023, exemplifies this approach by allowing individuals to earn academic credit through registered apprenticeships that count toward a bachelor’s degree at public institutions.

Advancing equity

Apprenticeship degrees hold a significant promise for advancing equity in higher education. For students who have historically faced barriers, such as Black, Latino, Indigenous, low-income and working-class individuals, these programs offer new avenues for dignity, relevance and economic mobility.

Having the ability to earn while learning reduces financial barriers and supports career development and academic progress. Early engagement in various occupations allows students to build professional networks and gain valuable workplace experiences and opportunities that are often inaccessible through traditional educational routes. By integrating paid work experience with academic credit, apprenticeship degrees help close talent gaps in middle-skilled jobs and support broader workforce diversity and inclusion goals.

Policy and implementation

Effective apprenticeship programs at community colleges require several key elements:

Ensure sustained federal and state funding while also securing support from multiple sources, including employer contributions, to support high-quality programs.

Statewide databases to track apprentice performance and career trajectories, enabling continuous improvement.

Robust employer partnerships to ensure that apprenticeships align with current workforce needs and provide relevant hands-on experiences.

Promote apprenticeships as a practical, appealing pathway for students seeking hands-on experience and immediate workforce entry. Alamo College (Texas) and BridgeValley Community & Technical College (West Virginia) effectively recruit internally by encouraging current students to join apprenticeship programs.

Provide wraparound services and case management to support students at every stage of their educational journey. This includes offering both group and individualized coaching, such as one-on-one guidance, to address academic, career and personal development needs.

This evolution in postsecondary education is not about lowering standards but elevating relevance, expanding access and increasing impact. Apprenticeship degrees are among the growing options available to today’s learners. In particular, offering a practical, flexible and powerful pathway to opportunities in the 21st century. By integrating academic rigor with real-world experience, these programs redefine what it means to prepare for meaningful work and lifelong learning.