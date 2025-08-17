Newsmakers

New CEOs

Aron Gabriel has been appointed as the next president of Mayland Community College (North Carolina). He will start his new position in January after 12 years with Newton-Conover City Schools, most recently serving as its superintendent since 2018.

Gabriel has long been an advocate for connecting education to real-world opportunities, according to a release from the college. In his previous roles, Gabriel worked closely with community colleges to increase student access to career pathway programs, college credit opportunities and workforce credentials.

Gabriel began his 30-year career in education as a teacher and coach, and his leadership roles have included principal, associate superintendent and superintendent. In each role, he has maintained a deep focus on students, equity and regional impact.

Donitha Griffin will serve as the next president of Alabama’s Wallace Community College-Selma (WSSS), effective September 1.

“Wallace Community College Selma is as symbolic to its community and region as any Alabama community college, and Dr. Griffin has been an integral piece of the college’s success and growth for many years,” Alabama Community College System Chancellor Jimmy Baker said in a release. “Dr. Griffin has the expertise, vision and passion necessary to lead Wallace Community College Selma. Her investment in the college and community is unmatched.”

Griffin, a Selma native and first-generation alumna of WCCS, began her professional career as a social worker for the Alabama Department of Health. She then started her 30-plus-year career at WCCS, serving in myriad roles, most recently as dean of students and executive assistant to the president. Her other positions have included interim vice president for instruction, director of admissions and records, college counselor, continuing education coordinator and assistant counselor director.

Kudos

Curtis Ivery, chancellor of the Wayne County Community College District (WCCCD) in Michigan, is the recipient of the 2025 Neal Shine Award for Exemplary Regional Leadership, part of the Shining Light Awards, presented annually by the Metropolitan Affairs Coalition and the Detroit Free Press. The awards highlight the importance of regional leadership and cooperation to the success of southeast Michigan, honoring leaders whose work crosses geographic, institutional or cultural boundaries.

Under Ivery’s tenure as chancellor, “WCCCD has expanded its footprint, improved facilities, and updated its course offerings. About 12,000 students enroll in degree programs for the fall and spring semesters. About 40,000 enroll in non-degree programs, including vocational programs, each year,” the Detroit Free Press noted in a profile of Ivery.

Janet N. Spriggs, president of Forsyth Technical Community College (North Carolina), has been named the Association of Community College Trustees (ACCT) Southern Region Chief Executive Officer of the Year. The award is part of ACCT’s Marie Y. Martin Chief Executive Officer Award program, which recognizes community college leaders who demonstrate an exceptional commitment to excellence in advancing the community college movement. All regional awardees serve as nominees for ACCT’s national awards.

Under Spriggs’ leadership since 2019, Forsyth Tech has advanced student success through a focus on excellence, community engagement and creating opportunities for economic mobility for all.

Anthony E. Munroe, president of Borough of Manhattan Community College, has been recognized by City & State New York — a publication that covers government and politics — as one of the 2025 Manhattan Power 100, a list highlighting the most influential individuals affecting the borough’s public life, government, education, healthcare and civic sectors. The honor reflects Munroe’s leadership and vision in guiding BMCC and signals its growing impact across New York City and beyond, according to the college.

The publication noted that under Munroe’s leadership, BMCC has increased the types of opportunities for students through partnerships with the Council on International Educational Exchange, the Transfer Scholars Network and the John Jay College of Criminal Justice to offer a degree-granting program to incarcerated students.

Appointments

Traci Ash Bjella is the new vice president of marketing and strategic communications at Seminole State College of Florida. Previously, she was chief marketing officer at Florida’s Valencia College.

Katherine P. Douglas is now interim vice president of academic and student affairs at Holyoke Community College in Massachusetts. This is her second interim posting since retiring from Corning Community College in 2019.

David Ferguson has been named the new director of workforce at Clark State College in Ohio. He most recently was director of global talent acquisition for Henny Penny Corporation.

Bee Hart is now dean of general education at Georgia’s Southeastern Technical College. Hart has served the college for more than 22 years, teaching mathematics, economics and dual-enrollment courses at area high schools.

Richard Tremblay has joined Holyoke Community College (Massachusetts) as its assistant vice president of people and talent. He most recently was human resources manager for Prefere Melamines LLC.

Bradley Wood is the new dean of health careers at Kankakee Community College (Illinois). Most recently, he was dean of the Findlay campus of Owens Community College (Ohio).