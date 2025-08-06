New graduate finds a second chance and a new purpose

At 57, Lamont McClusky didn’t think he’d find himself back in a classroom, let alone standing at a podium delivering a speech to fellow Springfield Technical Community College (STCC) graduates.

Legally blind, and for years overwhelmed by life’s hardships, McClusky once believed his time “had come and gone.” But today, he’s a proud high school equivalency graduate whose story of perseverance and purpose serves as an inspiration to others to take their first steps toward a brighter future.

McClusky’s journey back to school began in one of the most difficult chapters of his life. A Springfield native, he moved to Florida but returned to Western Massachusetts to become his mother’s full-time caregiver when she got sick. He was also managing his own health challenges, including vision loss.

“Once she got sick, I didn’t know how to take care of her. I didn’t know what I was going to do for myself,” he said. “But I talked to God a lot… He put me in a place of comfortability and knowing where I was supposed to be. That’s why I ended up here.”

Changing his trajectory

He enrolled in Springfield Technical Community College’s HiSET/GED Exam Preparation program at the Springfield Adult Learning Center, a decision that would change the trajectory of his life.

Walking into the classroom wasn’t easy. McClusky said he initially felt out of place and overwhelmed. But he quickly found support in a network of instructors and classmates who encouraged him every step of the way.

“There’s more than one person I owe thanks to,” he said. “Jesse (Mushenko) sat with me and told me to keep coming. And Mr. Tom (Hegarty), my math teacher. Math was always my worst subject, but somehow, I passed with flying colors. He believed in me when I didn’t believe in myself.”

Due to his vision impairment, routine classroom work became a challenge. With the support from STCC, he persisted, determined to finish, especially for his mother.

“She gave me life, and I had to do this to make sure she’s OK,” he said. “Blind or not, I had to repay her and let her know she’s not in that fight alone.”

Among those who supported McClusky was Ian Noonan, director of recruitment, retention and transition at STCC.

“Lamont embodies what adult education is all about,” Noonan said. “He’s proof that determination, heart and the right support system can change someone’s life. I watched him grow in confidence over time, and it’s been an absolute honor to be part of his journey.”

McClusky, right, with Ian Noonan, an STCC staff member who helped guide him toward graduation. (Photo: STCC)

Building brighter futures

This summer, McClusky was among 86 students who crossed the stage at STCC’s Adult Education Graduation Ceremony, the largest in the college’s workforce development recent history. As one of the student speakers, he delivered an emotional address tracing his journey.

“This is the first time in my life I feel like I’m on a winning team,” he said. “Actually, no, it’s not a team. It’s a family.”

Gladys Franco, assistant vice president of workforce development at STCC, said McClusky’s journey is a powerful example of how adult education transforms lives.

“When a student like Lamont earns a high school equivalency diploma, it creates a ripple effect,” Franco said. “It opens doors for further education, better job opportunities and sets a powerful example for others in the community. Our HiSET prep program is about second chances and building futures, and Lamont shows what’s possible when people are given the tools and support they deserve.”

Now that he’s graduated, McClusky wants to give back – whether by mentoring others, sharing his story or even serving as a speaker or recruiter for STCC.

“If I can make it, trust me, you can,” he said. “You have to believe in yourself and endure any obstacles you may come across during this journey. Just know that it is possible to be successful.”