How will fall enrollments look?

With many community colleges still preparing to start their fall terms and many students in the process of registering for classes, it’s too soon to get solid numbers on fall enrollments at community colleges. But some two-year colleges are already sharing their numbers and, anecdotally, it looks like it’s shaping up to be another strong fall for the sector.

Among the colleges with fresh data is North Carolina’s Johnston Community College (JCC), which started classes this week. It reports that its fall enrollment has hit a record, achieving its highest-ever curriculum headcount. On the first day of classes, JCC welcomed 6,513 degree-seeking students, marking a 15% increase over last fall and a 61% growth in curriculum enrollment since 2021, according to the college. It’s the sixth straight semester of double-digit percentage increases.

JCC noted that it has also seen a record high in its dual enrollment, with 2,038 high school students taking courses this fall.

Officials said JCC’s growth is a result of several factors, including strategic investments in marketing and technology, innovative approaches to student engagement, and the continued impact of the Johnston County Commissioners’ Promise, a last-dollar scholarship program for recent high school graduates.

“We are thrilled to welcome the largest class of new and returning students JCC has ever seen,” President Vern Lindquist said in a release. “These numbers reflect the trust our community places in us, the value of our programs and the determination of students who are shaping their futures right here in Johnston County.”

Austin Community College stocked up and opened food pantries at all of its campuses this week ahead of the first day of classes next week. (Photo: ACC)

Officials at Austin Community College (ACC) are also crediting enrollment increases to its free tuition pilot program for recent high school graduates. About 4,600 more students have enrolled for classes this fall compared to last fall, representing a 15% increase, according to the Austin American-Statesman. Last fall, when the pilot launched, enrollment jumped 40%, according to the college.

ACC is also ensuring students have their basic needs met even before classes begin on August 25. The college expanded and opened its free, on-campus food pantries at all eleven campuses a week earlier on August 18. They are open to all students, faculty and staff.

A recent survey of ACC students found 48% are food insecure, yet 51% didn’t know food pantries were available on campus, according to the college.

Five in a row

In New York, Monroe Community College on Thursday announced its fifth straight year of enrollment growth. This fall, more than 9,000 full-time and part-time students are enrolled, marking an increase of more than 6% compared to last year. More than 400 are part of the SUNY Reconnect program, a free community college program for adults with no college degree. MCC offers 29 programs eligible for SUNY Reconnect, which focuses on associate degrees in high-demand fields.

“A fifth consecutive year of enrollment growth demonstrates how Monroe Community College leads by providing students with what they need, where they need it, when they need it and how they need it,” President DeAnna R. Burt-Nanna said in a release.

Classes officially begin on August 25.

A workforce focus and baccalaureates

In Arizona, Maricopa Community Colleges says enrollment at its 10 colleges is on pace to reach 110,000 students, marking a 15% increase over last year. Of these students, 52% are the first in their families to attend college, the district noted.

“These numbers are a testament to the role we play as Arizona’s most accessible, affordable and local higher education provider,” Chancellor Steven Gonzales said in a release.

The district has positioned its colleges as key workforce and economic development drivers in the state. Its baccalaureate programs are key parts of that equation. Only two years after launching its first baccalaureate degree programs, Maricopa Community Colleges now offers 11 bachelor’s degrees. This fall, enrollment in these programs has almost doubled, with nearly 7,500 students pursuing four-year degrees across the system, according to the district. Three new programs are set to open this fall.

Back on track

John Wood Community College in Illinois is also seeing an uptick in its fall enrollments. It reported its first-day headcount at 1,893, a 2.8% increase from the previous year’s 1,842 first-day figure. This follows a 15% increase in its summer enrollment.

In addition to enrollment being up, so are the number of credit hours students are taking. This fall’s students are enrolled in 19,333 credit hours compared to last fall when students took 18,864 credit hours, according to the college.

“This is the second straight fall that we have seen an increase in enrollment, and it shows that student-focused initiatives continue to make a positive impact,” JWCC Interim President Josh Welker told the college’s trustees on Wednesday. “We are back to pre-Covid enrollment levels and encouraged by these first-day numbers. Now we focus on ensuring students receive the supports they need in and outside of the classroom to achieve success and complete their chosen four-year transfer and career paths.”

Mississippi’s Hinds Community College is also seeing a continued increase after the pandemic. Preliminary data show fall enrollment is up about 11% over fall 2024, from 7,505 to 8,412 students. Residence halls are at capacity for the first time since pre-Covid, reports Hinds President Stephen Vacik. The campus houses about 1,200 students.