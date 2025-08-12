The owner of this website has made a commitment to accessibility and inclusion, please report any problems that you encounter using the contact form on this website. This site uses the WP ADA Compliance Check plugin to enhance accessibility.
Hechinger Report
At Pikes Peak State College (Colorado), some veterans still hadn’t received their GI Bill benefits as the semester wound down in May. Because of trouble reaching counselors at the Veterans Administration, others were never able to enroll in the first place.
New York Times (subscription required)
Austerity is coming to colleges boxed in by President Donald Trump’s cuts and their own troubles. As they lay off workers, cut majors and take other steps, the changes may eventually be felt in classrooms.
Associated Press
The order requires all federal agencies, including the National Science Foundation, to appoint officials responsible for reviewing federal funding opportunities and grants, so that they “are consistent with agency priorities and the national interest.”
Econ Focus (Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond)
Companies’ relationships with South Carolina’s technical college system — originally developed as textiles declined in the 1960s and 1970s to train workers for the manufacturing jobs of the future — are a key element of the state’s manufacturing growth and success.