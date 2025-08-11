Headlines

By Daily Staff August 11, 2025    Print

What to know as Trump’s immigration crackdown strips tuition breaks from thousands of students
Associated Press
The Justice Department has been suing states to end tuition breaks for students without legal residency, starting with Texas in June. It has also filed lawsuits in Kentucky, Minnesota and, most recently, Oklahoma. Last year, Florida ended its tuition break for students living there illegally.

ROI and place
Work Shift
Forty percent of public community colleges delivered a return on investment for the typical graduate within a year after they completed their credential, according to a new report focusing on California community colleges.

Free AI training comes to California colleges — but at what cost?
CalMatters
As artificial intelligence replaces entry-level jobs, California’s universities and community colleges are offering a glimmer of hope for students: free AI training that will teach them to master the new technology.

Goodbye, $165,000 tech jobs. Student coders seek work at Chipotle.
New York Times (subscription required)
As companies like Amazon and Microsoft lay off workers and embrace AI coding tools, computer science graduates say they’re struggling to land tech jobs.

Eight North Carolina community colleges prepare to launch Boost
EdNC
It is the first statewide replication of the CUNY ASAP model, a nationally acclaimed and evidence-based program that has proven its ability to increase three-year community college graduation rates.

Mothers are leaving the workforce, erasing pandemic gains
Washington Post
The share of working moms with young children has tumbled this year, as return-to-office measures and government layoffs take an outsize toll on women.

SHARE SHARE Share PIN

About the Author

Daily Staff
CCDaily is published by the American Association of Community Colleges.
The owner of this website has made a commitment to accessibility and inclusion, please report any problems that you encounter using the contact form on this website. This site uses the WP ADA Compliance Check plugin to enhance accessibility.