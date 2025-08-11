Associated Press
The Justice Department has been suing states to end tuition breaks for students without legal residency, starting with Texas in June. It has also filed lawsuits in Kentucky, Minnesota and, most recently, Oklahoma. Last year, Florida ended its tuition break for students living there illegally.
Work Shift
Forty percent of public community colleges delivered a return on investment for the typical graduate within a year after they completed their credential, according to a new report focusing on California community colleges.
The owner of this website has made a commitment to accessibility and inclusion, please report any problems that you encounter using the contact form on this website. This site uses the WP ADA Compliance Check plugin to enhance accessibility.
CalMatters
As artificial intelligence replaces entry-level jobs, California’s universities and community colleges are offering a glimmer of hope for students: free AI training that will teach them to master the new technology.
New York Times (subscription required)
As companies like Amazon and Microsoft lay off workers and embrace AI coding tools, computer science graduates say they’re struggling to land tech jobs.
EdNC
It is the first statewide replication of the CUNY ASAP model, a nationally acclaimed and evidence-based program that has proven its ability to increase three-year community college graduation rates.
Washington Post
The share of working moms with young children has tumbled this year, as return-to-office measures and government layoffs take an outsize toll on women.