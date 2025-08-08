1,400 miles, 52 days and 6 pairs of shoes later, Oregon college president raises thousands for students
Oregon Live
Clackamas Community College President Tim Cook on Thursday crossed the finish line of a 1,400-mile running route that took him from the Oregon-Idaho line to the Columbia River Gorge, stopping at all 17 of the state’s community colleges along the way.
WBNG
Under a new agreement, Tompkins Cortland students in the school’s sustainable farming and food systems degree program will be able to transfer to Cornell’s College of Agriculture and Life Sciences. Students will spend one year at the community college getting experience with farming before transferring to Cornell for two years to complete their education.
Fox 8
Wake Technical Community College is launching a 10-week radio technician program in partnership with the North Carolina Association of Broadcasters.
RiverBender.com
Gov. JB Pritzker joined Illinois community college leadership and education advocates on Aug. 7 to celebrate the 60th Anniversary of the Illinois Community College Board, which created the Illinois Community College System.
KVAL
The Lane Community College Association faculty union is questioning cuts at the college, and the process for determining those cuts.