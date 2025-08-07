Richmond Times-Dispatch
To remain competitive and maintain a broad-based education and workforce strategy, our state must ensure that higher education is not only available but also aligned with the realities of today’s workforce, writes Kenneth C. Alexander, vice chancellor for strategic partnerships of Virginia’s Community Colleges.
CalMatters
Access to education in prisons has increased, but some states still ban inmates from almost all technology, creating a difficult learning environment.
KDVR
There’s a battle in Colorado over what to do with 116 acres of land in Aurora’s Lowry area. The Colorado Community College System, which uses the land, says it’s considering what to do with unused portions of the property, but Aurora’s mayor says administrators are not doing enough.
Dayton Daily News
Sinclair Community College’s AI Excellence Institute is helping to prepare students for a workforce that’s been reshaped by AI.
NWPB
For Washington community and technical colleges, funding from the state is needed to help them maintain, expand and reinvent workforce programs.