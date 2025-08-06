Maine Wire
Maine lawmakers voted earlier this summer to end a Covid-era free community college program, making 2025 graduating seniors the last class of students eligible to attend Maine’s community colleges at no cost.
SuperTalk Mississippi Media
Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College has unveiled an initiative to train the future workforce for careers in the defense sector. The Defense Industry Training Accelerated Courses will include training in shipbuilding, AI, cybersecurity and unmanned systems.
CCX Media
A new machine tool technology program at Hennepin Technical College provides the training to help individuals with autism start their careers.