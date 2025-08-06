Headlines

iStock

By Daily Staff August 6, 2025    Print

Maine ends Covid-era free community college program for future high school graduates
Maine Wire
Maine lawmakers voted earlier this summer to end a Covid-era free community college program, making 2025 graduating seniors the last class of students eligible to attend Maine’s community colleges at no cost.

Mississippi college unveils major defense industry training initiative
SuperTalk Mississippi Media
Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College has unveiled an initiative to train the future workforce for careers in the defense sector. The Defense Industry Training Accelerated Courses will include training in shipbuilding, AI, cybersecurity and unmanned systems.

New program at Minnesota college helps students with autism learn job skills
CCX Media
A new machine tool technology program at Hennepin Technical College provides the training to help individuals with autism start their careers.

SHARE SHARE Share PIN

About the Author

Daily Staff
CCDaily is published by the American Association of Community Colleges.
The owner of this website has made a commitment to accessibility and inclusion, please report any problems that you encounter using the contact form on this website. This site uses the WP ADA Compliance Check plugin to enhance accessibility.