The owner of this website has made a commitment to accessibility and inclusion, please report any problems that you encounter using the contact form on this website. This site uses the WP ADA Compliance Check plugin to enhance accessibility.
Kansas City Star
Students in the Kansas college’s adult education programs will be required to present proof of their immigration status in order to register for classes this fall. This is following an executive order from President Donald Trump and a directive from the U.S. Department of Education.
OPB
Federal funds that sustain the College Assistance for Migrants Program, or CAMP, have been frozen. At Portland Community College, the delay in funding threatens to halt scholarships, mentorship and key support services that many students rely on to stay enrolled and succeed.
EdSource
Joshua Silla recently completed his bachelor’s degree in journalism. Now he’s going home to enroll in a journalism class at his local community college, which, he says, “offers me comparable, if not better, benefits than graduate school.”
KATV
The Arkansas ACCESS Act, which goes into effect Aug. 5, will open up options for college-accredited classes in high school and will streamline the college admissions process. The new law also calls for updates to the productivity-based funding model for Arkansas’ public higher education institutions by introducing a “return on investment metric” for students.