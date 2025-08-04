New York Times
Measures intended to punish elite universities are inflicting collateral damage on the nation’s two-year colleges.
12News
Maricopa Community Colleges officials say their enrollment is 15-22% higher than last year among their 10 schools. Students say the district offers affordability and opportunities.
Athol Daily News
Two years since the launch of MassReconnect, a program ensuring a free community college education for students ages 25 and older who do not have bachelor’s degrees, community colleges in western Massachusetts have seen year-to-year enrollment increases. According to state data, community college enrollment of new students in the MassReconnect population grew by 39.6% between the fall 2023 and 2024 semesters statewide.