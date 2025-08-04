Headlines

iStock

By Daily Staff August 4, 2025    Print

Community colleges have been hit by Trump’s war on elite universities
New York Times
Measures intended to punish elite universities are inflicting collateral damage on the nation’s two-year colleges.

Maricopa Community Colleges sees record-high enrollment
12News
Maricopa Community Colleges officials say their enrollment is 15-22% higher than last year among their 10 schools. Students say the district offers affordability and opportunities.

Western Mass community colleges see continued enrollment growth under MassReconnect
Athol Daily News
Two years since the launch of MassReconnect, a program ensuring a free community college education for students ages 25 and older who do not have bachelor’s degrees, community colleges in western Massachusetts have seen year-to-year enrollment increases. According to state data, community college enrollment of new students in the MassReconnect population grew by 39.6% between the fall 2023 and 2024 semesters statewide.

SHARE SHARE Share PIN

About the Author

Daily Staff
CCDaily is published by the American Association of Community Colleges.
The owner of this website has made a commitment to accessibility and inclusion, please report any problems that you encounter using the contact form on this website. This site uses the WP ADA Compliance Check plugin to enhance accessibility.