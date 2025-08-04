Athol Daily News

Two years since the launch of MassReconnect, a program ensuring a free community college education for students ages 25 and older who do not have bachelor’s degrees, community colleges in western Massachusetts have seen year-to-year enrollment increases. According to state data, community college enrollment of new students in the MassReconnect population grew by 39.6% between the fall 2023 and 2024 semesters statewide.