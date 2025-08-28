The owner of this website has made a commitment to accessibility and inclusion, please report any problems that you encounter using the contact form on this website. This site uses the WP ADA Compliance Check plugin to enhance accessibility.
New Mexico could stand to lose more than most states in national battle over Hispanic-serving colleges
Santa Fe New Mexican
Advocates and some local officials said they’re concerned funding cuts for Hispanic-Serving Institutions could ultimately disenfranchise potential students from pursuing higher education at all.
WDRB
As of the first week of classes, more than 70,300 students have enrolled in one of the Kentucky Community and Technical College System’s 16 colleges. That’s a 6.4% increase — 4,200 more students — compared to this time in 2024.
MassLive
While working two jobs, as a security guard and lab assistant, Camille Charleston enrolled in a microcredentialing program focused on the foundations of IT at Bunker Hill Community College.
ABC15
Arizona’s Maricopa County Community College District is partnering with the organization Save the Family to help provide housing for single-parent students who are trying to get their degree.