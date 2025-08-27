KREM
NASA has selected North Idaho College to advance in a national process to develop the future aerospace and defense workforce as part of NASA’s Aerospace State Hubs for Skilled Technical Workforce Initiative.
Treasure Coast Newspapers
The medical school would be part of a dramatically expanded focus on healthcare at Indian River State College’s Pruitt Campus, which already includes health science and nursing programs.
The owner of this website has made a commitment to accessibility and inclusion, please report any problems that you encounter using the contact form on this website. This site uses the WP ADA Compliance Check plugin to enhance accessibility.
Hechinger Report
The president wants to add jobs in manufacturing, but colleges are already having difficulty recruiting and keeping up with companies’ fast-changing needs. An Ohio community college has had more success than most.
News From the States
Comet Radio, the college’s student-run radio station, has been in operation as a streaming station for nearly 15 years, but a move to go on the air has always been just over the horizon–until now.
WNBF
Some New York state community colleges are reporting spikes in their fall enrollments. SUNY Broome Community College is seeing a 15% increase, while SUNY Corning Community College reports a 14% increase in enrollment, including a 15% increase in new student registration.
Hendersonville Times-News
The North Carolina college has awarded around $2.5 million in recovery grants and scholarships across 1,700 student applications since Hurricane Helene.