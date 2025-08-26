Seattle Times
A new program offered by South Seattle College certifies students in maintaining and repairing these machines used on airport tarmacs to help service aircraft, also known as ground support equipment.
WBAY
Wisconsin’s Fox Valley Technical College and Northeast Wisconsin Technical College are seeing increases in enrollment and transfers, which officials say are tied to new opportunities and industry demand.
The Paper
When we invest in first-generation students, we invest in our community’s future. Each diploma creates a ripple effect — lifting families, reshaping futures and strengthening the place we all call home.
Higher Ed Today (American Council on Education blog)
The reconciliation bill passed by Congress in July includes many changes that impact students, with particularly significant consequences for those who work.
Federal News Network
The Trump administration is tapping a private-sector tech leader — Airbnb co-founder Joe Gebbia — with ties to the Department of Government Efficiency to overhaul federal websites.