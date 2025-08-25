Headlines

By Daily Staff August 25, 2025    Print

Alamo Colleges expands support for students with criminal records — and the employers who hire them
Work Shift
At Alamo Colleges, staff work with Easy Expunctions to clear students’ records, and also provide targeted career counseling and connect students with employers that are willing to give a second chance.

The typical college student is not who you think
New York Times (subscription required)
As a fight over the future of elite higher education consumes university leaders and politicians, most college students live in a very different world with very different challenges.

After Texas deal, Trump seeks to widen ban on in-state tuition for noncitizens
Washington Post
Texas quickly dropped its college tuition policy after a Trump administration challenge, upending the academic plans of tens of thousands of undocumented students.

Fox Valley Technical College showcases $2.1M dental program expansion project
Fox 11
The expansion at the Wisconsin college adds new labs, classrooms, sterilization rooms and 12 dental simulators.

SHARE SHARE Share PIN

About the Author

Daily Staff
CCDaily is published by the American Association of Community Colleges.
The owner of this website has made a commitment to accessibility and inclusion, please report any problems that you encounter using the contact form on this website. This site uses the WP ADA Compliance Check plugin to enhance accessibility.