Work Shift
At Alamo Colleges, staff work with Easy Expunctions to clear students’ records, and also provide targeted career counseling and connect students with employers that are willing to give a second chance.
New York Times (subscription required)
As a fight over the future of elite higher education consumes university leaders and politicians, most college students live in a very different world with very different challenges.
Washington Post
Texas quickly dropped its college tuition policy after a Trump administration challenge, upending the academic plans of tens of thousands of undocumented students.
Fox 11
The expansion at the Wisconsin college adds new labs, classrooms, sterilization rooms and 12 dental simulators.