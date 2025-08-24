Washington Post
The Trump administration is refusing to defend a lawsuit challenging a federal program that provides $350 million in grant funding to colleges with large populations of Hispanic students, a move that threatens the future of similar programs to help minority students.
Hechinger Report
For 60 years, TRIO has helped millions of people along the path to a degree, but the administration says it is no longer needed.
KOLN
Officials from Nebraska’s Southeast Community College this week used a plasma cutter to slice through a metal chain and unveil the new $33-million 100,000-square-foot Welding Technology Center on its Lincoln Campus.
Iowa Capital Dispatch
Eastern Iowa Community Colleges has launched a new program in partnership with private companies to bolster workforce pipelines and give students a fast path to skilled employment.
Big Island Now
The course was made possible through a four-year, $950,000 grant from the National Institute of Food and Agriculture, a division of the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
WTVD
With so much uncertainty in the job market, along with concerns about funding for higher education, Wake Technical Community College is actually experiencing explosive growth. Wake Tech President Scott Rolls is optimistic about the future at the largest community college in North Carolina.
Stanford Report
Stanford Global Studies programs partner with public two-year institutions across the country to support student career paths and faculty professional development.