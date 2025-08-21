The owner of this website has made a commitment to accessibility and inclusion, please report any problems that you encounter using the contact form on this website. This site uses the WP ADA Compliance Check plugin to enhance accessibility.
Austin American-Statesman
Increased financial pressures are forcing some four-year universities to impose hiring freezes — but Austin Community College is doing the opposite to meet a growing demand by hiring enough adjunct professors to add 500 new course sections within six weeks.
Higher Ed Dive
A large majority of financial aid administrators, 72%, say they’ve experienced “noticeable changes” in the Federal Student Aid office’s communications, responsiveness and processing timelines since the U.S. Department of Education’s mass layoffs in March, according to a July survey conducted by the National Association of Student Financial Aid Administrators.
Hechinger Report
The end of the policy, once championed by some Republicans on economic grounds, is creating chaos on college campuses.
Chalkbeat
Indiana Secretary of Education Katie Jenner will likely take on a dual role overseeing the state’s college and university system along with its K-12 schools following a Friday vote.