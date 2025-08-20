Pew (blog)
Higher education and workforce leaders discuss policies to better align offerings with job market demands.
Confusion reigns as Texas colleges scramble to comply with ban on in-state tuition for undocumented students
Texas Tribune
The state isn’t providing schools with guidance and advocates say students who still qualify for lower rates are being asked to pay thousands more.
Oregon Capital Chronicle
Federal officials are withholding funding meant to help migrant farmworkers and their families earn diplomas and degrees.
Texarkana Gazette
A community college and various advocacy groups who want to restore in-state tuition for undocumented students cannot join a federal lawsuit over the Texas Dream Act, according to a ruling last Friday from a federal judge.
EdSource
State legislators have until September 12 to pass education bills, including measures to reduce antisemitism, increase teacher salaries and make it easier for students to access financial aid and online courses.