By Daily Staff August 19, 2025

Inaccurate, impossible: Experts knock new Trump plan to collect college admissions data
Hechinger Report
New data survey could produce statistics that indicate bias where none exists.

Oregon’s community colleges want to train teachers. State’s universities say ‘not so fast’
OregonLive
An early-stage proposal by a consortium of Oregon community colleges to offer bachelor’s degrees for aspiring elementary school educators is drawing significant pushback from colleges and universities that already prepare teachers.

Trump admin eyes interagency agreements to consolidate workforce programs
Federal News Network
The talent strategy also discusses the Trump administration’s plan to reorganize federal statistical agencies.

Chancellor recommends merging two East Bay colleges to become Oakland City College
CBS News
Peralta Community College District Chancellor Tameil Gilkerson has announced she will recommend a merger of Laney and Merritt colleges to the board of trustees, “reunifying” the school to become Oakland City College.

