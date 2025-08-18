USA Today
Applications for millions of dollars in federal childcare funding are delayed, threatening the education of college students with young kids.
New America (blog)
The Department of Labor released a proposed rule eliminating several equal employment opportunity requirements for federally registered apprenticeship programs.
WUWM
The number of Wisconsinites in apprenticeship programs has reached an all-time high. That’s according to a new report from the Wisconsin Policy Forum. With 17,509 apprentices across Wisconsin as of 2024, the report finds a 77% increase in apprenticeship program participation since 2013.
Axios
Iowa could soon let its 15 community colleges award bachelor’s degrees — a move backers say would plug talent gaps without forcing students to leave home.
Barton Community College partners with Hutchinson Community College to address respiratory care workforce shortage
Great Bend Tribune
The two Kansas institutions recently signed a memorandum of understanding creating a clear pathway for Barton students to enter the respiratory care field. Students will complete their general education requirements at Barton before transitioning into Hutchinson’s respiratory care program.
Spectrum News 1
Developed in partnership with the Union County Sheriff’s Office, the forensic curriculum is part of the North Carolina college’s criminal justice technology program. It launched in 2023 with just seven students. This fall, South Piedmont is serving 71.