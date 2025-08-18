Headlines

Education Department delays are putting parenting college students in a bind
USA Today
Applications for millions of dollars in federal childcare funding are delayed, threatening the education of college students with young kids.

Proposed rule scraps anti-discrimination protections in apprenticeship
New America (blog)
The Department of Labor released a proposed rule eliminating several equal employment opportunity requirements for federally registered apprenticeship programs.

Wisconsin apprenticeship program participation reached a record high in 2024, report finds
WUWM
The number of Wisconsinites in apprenticeship programs has reached an all-time high. That’s according to a new report from the Wisconsin Policy Forum. With 17,509 apprentices across Wisconsin as of 2024, the report finds a 77% increase in apprenticeship program participation since 2013.

Iowa considers four-year degrees from community colleges
Axios
Iowa could soon let its 15 community colleges award bachelor’s degrees — a move backers say would plug talent gaps without forcing students to leave home.

Barton Community College partners with Hutchinson Community College to address respiratory care workforce shortage
Great Bend Tribune
The two Kansas institutions recently signed a memorandum of understanding creating a clear pathway for Barton students to enter the respiratory care field. Students will complete their general education requirements at Barton before transitioning into Hutchinson’s respiratory care program.

South Piedmont Community College’s forensics program booms as new president takes lead
Spectrum News 1
Developed in partnership with the Union County Sheriff’s Office, the forensic curriculum is part of the North Carolina college’s criminal justice technology program. It launched in 2023 with just seven students. This fall, South Piedmont is serving 71.

