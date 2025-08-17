The owner of this website has made a commitment to accessibility and inclusion, please report any problems that you encounter using the contact form on this website. This site uses the WP ADA Compliance Check plugin to enhance accessibility.
Reuters
The Trump administration’s tug-of-war with Congress this year over spending delays of approved federal money could intensify as soon as this week, as the White House weighs a rare maneuver to permanently withhold some federal funding.
Wisconsin Watch
Northeast Wisconsin Technical College is part of a growing national trend of colleges moving to shorter courses, but it’s one of fewer to offer eight-week classes almost exclusively. Many others have recently flirted with the idea by piloting a smaller share of shortened course options.
Richland Source
More than one-third of Ohio community college students are 25 and older and most are working. In addition, more than one-third are parents. For them, “back to school” is about advancing or pivoting their careers, while they are also managing other responsibilities.
New York Times (subscription required)
As the Trump administration has publicly targeted elite universities, it has also quietly pursued funding cuts for the nation’s tribal colleges, which rely on federal dollars to operate.