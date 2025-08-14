Seattle Now/KUOW
Higher education in Washington state faces an uncertain future, due to state and federal budget cuts.
Lumina Foundation blog
Historically black community colleges and predominantly black community colleges play an outsized role in connecting people to learning, credentials, and careers, especially in communities that traditional schools have long underserved.
The Job
A new initiative between Baylor University, McLennan Community College and the for-profit tech-training provider General Assembly aims to address the cybersecurity workforce gap, starting in central Texas.
Washington Post
Worker influencers are showing what life is like in fields such as construction, plumbing and manufacturing. Trade schools are trying to make the most of it.
‘This is why we’re here’: Pitt Community College president calls for renewed purpose as new school year begins
Reflector
Maria Pharr, who is coming up on her one-year anniversary leading Pitt Community College, outlines the goals and changes at the North Carolina college, including a new construction management technology program, a $17.7 million welding technology building under construction and realignment of academic program areas.
DC Journal
The Trump administration last week released its Artificial Intelligence action plan, outlining government efforts to secure American leadership in AI, including workforce development. A critical component was understated: America’s 1,100-plus community colleges that are already offering AI training for workers spanning tech, healthcare, manufacturing and other industries.
Inside Higher Ed
For rural community college students, there are four primary routes to earning a bachelor’s degree.