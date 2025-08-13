The owner of this website has made a commitment to accessibility and inclusion, please report any problems that you encounter using the contact form on this website. This site uses the WP ADA Compliance Check plugin to enhance accessibility.
The Mixed Methods Blog (Community College Research Center)
The Community College Research Center at Columbia University has adjusted to its loss of federal funding by reducing staff, drawing on funds in reserve and tapping philanthropic foundations that support its work, writes CCRC Director Thomas Brock.
The Hill
Through the Virginia Department of Corrections’ support and coordination with institutions like Piedmont Virginia Community College, the state has built a model to expand access to college for incarcerated students that is both practical and effective.
New York Daily News (subscription required)
New York’s free community college program is drawing strong interest, with more than 16,500 people applying to the new $47-million initiative. The program covers the tuition of adults interested in high-demand fields, such as artificial intelligence, nursing and green energy.
Illumination by Modern Campus podcast
Emily Logan, dean of programming in the School of Continuing Studies at Kirkwood Community College (Iowa), discusses the erosion of trust in higher education and the need for greater agility, employer collaboration and alignment with modern learner expectations.