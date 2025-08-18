Funding roundup

A partnership between College of Western Idaho (CWI) and Perpetua Resources is opening doors for Idaho students to pursue careers in mining, thanks to a new $250,000 scholarship fund and a shared commitment to workforce development.

During a visit this month to Valley County, U.S. Labor Secretary Lori Chavez-DeRemer and Idaho Governor Brad Little joined Perpetua Resources to highlight the strategic value of the Stibnite Gold Project. Designed to supply the nation’s only domestic source of antimony — a critical mineral for defense and energy applications — the project also promises to generate family-wage jobs in rural Idaho.

At the event, Perpetua announced the creation of the Stibnite Launch Scholarship, which will support 12 or more CWI students annually for the next three years, and at least three students per year beyond that. The scholarships will help students in CWI’s geosciences and mining technician programs.

“This partnership expands hands-on learning and workforce opportunities for our students, while also supporting the economic vitality of Idaho,” CWI President Gordon Jones said in a release. “By working together, we are preparing Idahoans for essential careers and ensuring our communities thrive for generations to come.”

Illinois

Oakton College will expand career training programs thanks to a $941,241 Illinois Workforce Empowerment Initiative (WEI) grant renewal. WEI equips individuals with the skills needed to secure jobs paying at least 30% above the living wage, strengthening communities and meeting regional workforce needs.

Oakton’s Workforce Empowerment Initiative (WEI) is entering its third year with an enhanced commitment to equity. The initiative focuses on empowerment, emphasizing action, outcomes and sustained opportunities that equip students with the tools they need to thrive. The new grant will allow Oakton to provide tuition-free training for high-demand fields such as EMT, pharmacy technician, medical assistant and forklift operator.

So far, WEI has served 311 students. Graduates of the initiative earn an average wage of $26.47 per hour, with some making up to $50 per hour, More than 70% of program completers secure employment.

Louisiana

Delgado Community College has received a $504,598 National Science Foundation (NSF) grant to launch a project to engage students in environmental research along the Lafitte Greenway in New Orleans. The project will embed real-world scientific fieldwork and research into introductory STEM courses.

Through a partnership with the city, students will participate in stormwater monitoring efforts along the Greenway by conducting core sampling, measuring infiltration rates, analyzing water quality and assessing the effectiveness of restoration and sustainability practices, such as grass planting.

New York

With a $300,000 research grant from NASA, the Bronx Community College (BCC) Geospatial Center of the CUNY CREST Institute (BGCCCI) will study climate change drivers in urban areas.

The project will give BCC students hands-on research experience, training through internships and help them develop workforce-ready skills in the rapidly growing field of geospatial science and artificial intelligence.

“This grant will greatly enhance our program, offering students the chance to build research skills, participate in internships, and engage in interdisciplinary learning,” Sunil Bhaskaran, professor of chemistry, earth and environmental sciences, said in a release. “It also will strengthen our collaborations across BCC’s departments and expand our partnerships with industry, government and academic institutions.”

In 2014, Bhaskaran founded the Geospatial Center, whose mission is to empower students and educators across the K–16 continuum through inclusive, interdisciplinary education and experiential training.

“We believe this grant will be transformative,” said BCC President Larry Johnson. “It moves our state-of-the-art Geospatial Computing Center one step closer to becoming a global hub for climate change research — right here in the Bronx.”

Ohio

Marion Technical College will use a $601,800 National Science Foundation Advanced Technological Education (ATE) grant to help local businesses, teachers and college students learn and develop artificial intelligence programs (AI).

The three-year grant implements Marion Tech’s faculty members’ vision to advance AI education locally.

“AI has the ability to change the way we work and impact our effectiveness and efficiency within any organization,” said Mike White, principal investigator for the grant and associate dean of technical programs at Marion Tech.

The college is partnering with the Marion Area Chamber of Commerce to offer classes to train community and business leaders on how to leverage tools such as Microsoft Copilot and ChatGPT.

The grant also funds training for local middle and high school teachers on AI and provides AI kits for their classrooms, and it supports a new Marion Tech faculty member who will develop an AI certificate to prepare students for this growing field. The new faculty member also will teach local companies to build custom AI tools for their needs.

Texas

Austin Community College (ACC) will use a $3.6 million Texas Semiconductor Innovation Fund (TSIF) grant to develop an advanced semiconductor manufacturing lab and precision welding program at the Round Rock Campus.

This is the first TSIF grant to a Texas higher education institution.

The semiconductor manufacturing lab will feature the Samsung Austin Semiconductor Advanced Manufacturing Classroom at ACC and a simulated semiconductor fabrication facility. The facility will include a locker room and gowning area, an airlock transition space, a simulated clean room and storage areas.

Grant funds also will provide state-of-the-art tools for precision welding and fabrication to support the development of highly precise semiconductor manufacturing facilities/environments.

With these resources, ACC can expand its open enrollment programs to its north region. The college also can deliver customized incumbent worker training for semiconductor manufacturers, including Samsung, which will open a facility in the region in 2026.

Houston Endowment has awarded Lone Star College Foundation a $200,000 grant to help the Lone Star College System launch its newest bachelor’s degree program in applied science in early childhood education and teaching.

The grant will support consulting services and curriculum development for the program, which is expected to launch in fall 2026 with an initial cohort of 150 teacher candidates.

The Lone Star Foundation also recently received a $22,500 grant for the college’s Law Enforcement Academy from the Texas Educational Foundation Fund, a component fund of Greater Houston Community Foundation. The funds went toward the purchase of a training vehicle for the academy.

Lone Star College’s Law Enforcement Academy purchased a new training vehicle thanks to a new grant. (Photo: LSC)

Washington

The Washington State Board for Community and Technical Colleges awarded nine programs a total of $1 million through the High Demand Enrollment Fund. The awards focus on sustaining enrollments in training programs that lead to employment in high-demand fields.

Among the grant-funded programs are Centralia College’s health care programs ($133,084), Pierce College’s Military Service to Education program ($37,604), and the computer information systems/cybersecurity and visual communications programs at Whatcom Community College ($118,092).