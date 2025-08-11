Funding roundup

The Robert Miner Family Foundation this month presented the Westmoreland County Community College Educational Foundation with a $500,000 check to establish the Robert Miner Family Foundation Opportunity Scholarships for students pursuing careers in health professions, technology and industrial arts.

The scholarships aim to bridge the gap for students who may not qualify for federal aid but still struggle to afford college, according to the Pennsylvania college.

“These funds can make the difference between someone going to college or not going to college,” Robert “Bob” Miner, philanthropist and founder of the Miner Family Foundation, said in a release. “I know firsthand the struggles of trying to attend college and that inspired me to help others avoid that struggle.”

Miner emphasized the importance of skilled trades yet said he’s found that many students overlook pursuing these careers, which are in high demand and provide family-sustaining wages in Westmoreland County, due to outdated perceptions.

“Many still think a four-year degree is the only path to success,” added Debbie Miner, Bob’s wife. “But I’ve seen firsthand where students have pursued different paths and that student who pursued a skilled trade ended up out-earning those who pursued a four-year degree.”

Westmoreland College President Kristin L. Mallory echoed Miner’s sentiment, noting that the college is aligned with local employers’ current and future needs. She noted employers serve on numerous advisory boards for Westmoreland’s programs, offering insight as to what may need to be added to or removed from specific program curriculum.

The donation follows an initial $40,000 gift from the Miner Foundation in 2024.

Alabama

Lawson State Community College is launching a new customer service professionals program in September. The college is partnering on the program with the Alabama Power Foundation, which provided a $10,000 grant.

The eight-week program will provide training designed by employers, such as Alabama Power and Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Alabama. It will prepare participants for high-demand roles in the customer service industry.

Indiana

Ivy Tech Community College Richmond has received a $50,000 grant from the Wayne County Foundation. The funding will support the purchase of a Lincoln Electric VRTEX 360 Virtual Reality Welding Simulator, enhancing the college’s ability to serve students in its growing welding program.

The simulator offers students immersive, hands-on learning experience in a safe and cost-effective environment. It will allow Ivy Tech to serve students at all experience levels more effectively and expand its footprint with local high school partners.

Kentucky

Bluegrass Community and Technical College (BCTC) announced a $10,000 donation from the Scott Education & Community Foundation to support the Scott County Dual Credit Scholarship Program. The contribution will help remove financial barriers for local high school students seeking to participate in dual-credit coursework.

“Expanding access to dual credit for students with financial need is one of the most direct ways we can invest in their future and in the future of Scott County,” Tom Prather, chair of the foundation’s board, said in a news release.

New Jersey

Brookdale Community College has received a $243,983 Trees for Schools grant, a joint initiative of the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection, Sustainable Jersey and the College of New Jersey.

The grant program support tree planting projects that promote climate resiliency, enhance campus aesthetics and foster environmental education.

Trees will be planted across Brookdale’s Lincroft and Freehold campuses, helping to mitigate the urban heat-island effect, increase canopy coverage and reduce stormwater runoff. The grant also includes planning support, site preparation, watering and maintenance for three years and participation in state-led workshops on environmental sustainability.

Ocean County College also received a Trees for Schools grant in the amount of $19,460.

Ohio

The shelves at Edison State Community College’s food pantries will be a little fuller thanks to a $2,000 grant from the Kroger Co. Zero Hunger/Zero Waste Foundation and the Cincinnati operating division.

Launched in 2019, the food pantries are available at all Edison State locations for registered students. The pantries include food, toiletries, school supplies and information on how to access local resources.

Texas

Local philanthropist and retired businessman Steven De la Garza recently donated $20,000 to Texas Southmost College’s (TSC) nursing program to enhance training resources, update clinical equipment and boost scholarships for those preparing to enter the nursing field.

To date, De la Garza has donated more than $200,000 in support of various programs across TSC. Rio Grande Valley Philanthropic Foundation helped to facilitate the donation.

Steven De la Garza presents a $20,000 donation to Texas Southmost College. (Photo: TSC)

Washington

The Washington State Board for Community and Technical Colleges will award more than $7.4 million to support partnerships between community and technical colleges and local employers. The funding comes through the board’s Job Skills Program (JSP).

For the 2025-2026 cycle, program officials selected 31 partnership projects to receive JSP funding. The projects will result in tangible outcomes such as college credits, industry credentials and stronger collaboration within key industry clusters.

“Projects funded will provide customized training for employees in a variety of small and large industries across the state of Washington,” said State Board Policy Associate Carolyn McKinnon. “By fostering collaboration between businesses, educators and communities, we’re not just creating jobs, we’re building sustainable economic pathways for all.”

Walla Walla Community College, for example, received a grant to work with Walla Walla Foundry, which specializes in art fabrication and is a major employer in eastern Washington’s manufacturing sector. The grant will support more than 450 hours of customized training focused on lean manufacturing practices, bilingual leadership development and workplace conflict resolution.

* * *

Edmonds College’s Counseling and Resource Center (CRC) received a $130,000 grant from the Whitehorse Foundation that will help fund a full-time counselor for one year.

Having a full-time counselor will expand the college’s access to free mental and behavioral health counseling for students.

“This support will dramatically enhance the mental health, academic success and retention of our students, particularly for historically underserved populations, by providing timely, comprehensive, confidential and culturally competent services,” said Jessica Burwell, CRC director.

Wisconsin

For students in Fox Valley Technical College’s (FVTC) airframe and power mechanics program, the proper tools are essential. They’re also very expensive. To alleviate the financial burden on students, Gulfstream Aerospace Corp. has awarded FVTC a $200,000 grant.

The funding has allowed FVTC to purchase new, fully equipped toolboxes with secure storage systems. The maintenance hangar is now home to multiple high-tech, high-quality boxes for organizing and maintaining aviation maintenance tools safely and effectively.

“The toolboxes benefit everyone involved,” said instructor Josh Saylor. “We’re improving space and workflow with fewer toolboxes in the hangar. It also removes the tool cost barrier that we know is preventing some students from starting the program. And these toolboxes model the industry and industry standards.”

The goal is to have nine total toolboxes in the hangar. Because they have a computerized management system, students must log into the box with an ID badge and check out the tools they use. Up to nine students can work out of one box, which means it is unlikely students will ever have to wait to get access to what they need.

“Tools are a huge part of being successful in this program,” Josh says. “You must have the tools and know how to use them. If you don’t, it is impossible for you to contribute.”

* * *

Southwest Wisconsin Technical College has received a $68,652 grant from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services to help drive enrollment in in-demand healthcare professions across southwest Wisconsin.

Students enrolled in specific healthcare programs for the 2025–26 academic year may receive 50% percent tuition support. The grant also covers half the cost of a college-issued laptop with technical support through the Charger Tech 360 program.

This project builds on Southwest Tech’s work to address rural healthcare workforce shortages by expanding access to credential training programs in high-demand fields. In 2023-24, Southwest Tech piloted a state-funded initiative to deliver certified nursing assistant training to two rural high school students, successfully training 16 students and establishing a replicable model for rural talent development.