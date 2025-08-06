Excelencia in Education recognizes programs improving student success

Programs at North Shore and Portland community colleges are among those being recognized by Excelencia in Education.

The organization today announced its finalists for the 2025 Examples of Excelencia, recognizing programs that “demonstrate intentionality and impact in improving Latino, and all, student success in higher education,” according to a press release.

“The programs recognized as finalists this year are meeting the moment and ensuring access to quality education. We celebrate their efforts and encourage others to learn what is making a positive difference for students,” said Deborah Santiago, co-founder and CEO of Excelencia.

The 12 finalists span four levels: associate, baccalaureate, graduate and community-based organizations. Additionally, Excelencia in Education has named two Programs to Watch for their promising efforts already making a positive impact on student success as they continue to build their evidence of effectiveness.

Confronting inequities through CALI

In the Associate Level category, Portland Community College’s (PCC) College Access Latinx Initiative (CALI) program is one of two finalists.

Launched in 2022, CALI aims to confront systemic inequities through culturally and linguistically responsive support. Beginning in high school and continuing through the first year of college, CALI fosters inclusive spaces, strengthens family engagement and centers the voices of participants so they can succeed.

During the 2022-2023 academic year, CALI participants completed 74% of the credits they attempted, compared to 71.1% for Latino non-participants. And for 2023-2024, participants completed 77% of the credits they attempted, compared to 73.6% for Latino non-participants. In terms of retention, CALI achieved a 100% first-year retention rate in both 2022–23 and 2023–24, compared to 50.4% for non-program participants and 52.6% for Latino non-participants.

“This is a significant milestone for our institution, primarily as we strategically work towards achieving Hispanic-Serving Institution (HSI) designation from our current Emerging HSI status,” said Efraín Rivas-Flores, PCC’s dean of college access programs.

Rivas-Flores, who is a first-generation college graduate and a “proud member of Latiné community,” added that the recognition felt deeply personal.

“It reflects the resilience and brilliance of those we serve and strengthens my commitment to building systems where our students feel seen, valued, and empowered to succeed,” he said.

Cerritos College in California also is a finalist in this category.

One to watch

The Dual Language Liberal Arts Transfer Degree Pathway (DL LAT) program at North Shore Community College in Massachusetts was named a Program to Watch. It’s a Spanish-English bilingual program designed to support students in developing academic proficiency in both languages while earning credits that transfer to four-year institutions.

DL LAT students receive tailored resources to strengthen language skills, including writing, research and critical thinking. According to the program website, instruction is culturally responsive, fostering a supportive environment that values students’ linguistic and cultural identities.

The Examples of Excelencia programs are highlighted in the Growing What Works Database, an online database designed for institutional leaders, funders, policymakers and others seeking evidence-based practices that improve opportunities and outcomes in higher education.

The four top programs will be announced Sept. 29 during Excelencia’s fall convening.