Embracing the growth of women’s flag football

Women’s flag football is growing on community college campuses across the nation, with help from the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA).

Since 2021, the NJCAA Foundation has partnered with NFL Flag and Reigning Champs Experiences (RCX Sports) to provide $200,000 in grants for NJCAA institutions beginning flag football on their campuses.

At the end of July, the foundation announced seven colleges across five different regions would receive $5,000 grants to support each college’s commitment to add women’s flag football as an intercollegiate varsity sport.

“The NJCAA expanding NFL Flag opportunities for female student athletes at member institutions demonstrates clearly that football is for all,” said Executive Vice President of NFL Football Operations Troy Vincent, Sr. “The values, fun and competitive environment of football can be enjoyed by anyone and everyone who wishes to participate.”

A new platform for student-athletes

Grant recipient Jackson State Community College (JSCC) will be the first two-year college in Tennessee to offer the sport. The new program will begin competition in Spring 2027.

Adding flag football will allow Jackson State to compete against four-year institutions and other NJCAA colleges offering the sport. In addition to increased exposure and competitive opportunities, the program also will provide pathways to compete for national championships.

Specifically, this sport will enable the JSCC Green Jays to take the field against larger institutions throughout the region, offering student-athletes the chance to showcase their talents on a broader stage.

“We are committed to providing a top-tier athletic experience to our student-athletes and to be a destination for the best talent across the region and country,” JSCC President Carol Rothstein said. “The addition of women’s flag football gives us the opportunity to provide yet another platform for student-athletes to compete at the collegiate level while representing our institution.”

The college will launch a national search for a head coach soon, with recruitment and program development to happen throughout the 2025–26 academic year.

Expanding athletic opportunities

Roxbury Community College (RCC) in Massachusetts is set to launch its inaugural women’s flag football season in spring 2026.

“This initiative marks a significant step toward further promoting gender equity in sports and is part of the college’s ongoing commitment to expanding athletic opportunities for female student-athletes,” a press release says.

“RCC is thrilled to be at the forefront of this exciting new initiative,” Athletic Director Albert Hayle said. “Women’s flag football is an incredible opportunity for our student-athletes to showcase their talents, gain valuable life skills, and further their leadership development. We are proud to support this growing sport and provide our female athletes with a competitive atmosphere that promotes inclusivity and empowerment.”

Triton College also will begin women’s flag football competition in 2026.

The decision to add the sport to the college’s current athletics line-up “supports strategic enrollment and athletic program growth for our institution,” Triton College President Mary-Rita Moore said. “Equally important is that this investment supports our community’s passion for Trojan athletics and the growing interest nationwide in flag football as an emerging sport for women.”

The Illinois college currently fields 10 intercollegiate sports teams: soccer, basketball, wrestling, baseball, and track for men, and soccer, volleyball, basketball, softball and track for women.

Another NJCAA Foundation grant recipient is Camden County College in New Jersey, which will launch its inaugural season in 2027.

“We are proud of Camden County College’s role in further expanding a sport that has been growing on college campuses nationwide,” Athletics Director Fred Carella said.