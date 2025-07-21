Newsmakers

CEO on the move

Kendra Ericson is now the 10th president of Western Dakota Technical College (WDTC) in South Dakota. She previously was president of St. Luke’s College (Iowa) for the past five years.

Ericson’s background spans multiple sectors and roles, beginning as a practicing nurse before transitioning into academic coaching, professional development leadership and faculty roles, according to WDTC.

“Dr. Ericson’s diverse and robust background in career and technical education equips her with profound insights into both the academic and practical facets of workforce development. This expertise uniquely positions her to influence not only WDTC, but also help advance workforce development throughout western South Dakota and beyond,” the college said in a release.

WDTC noted Ericson is known for her dynamic, intuitive and progressive leadership style, combined with strong networking skills, which enable her to build successful collaborative teams. She has demonstrated significant impact in workforce and economic development initiatives at local, state and national levels, the college said.

Prior to heading St. Luke’s, Ericson was director of nursing education for seven years at Des Moines Area Community College (Iowa) and LeTourneau University (Texas). Last fall, Ericson received the Recognition Award from The Way Up Conference. This honor celebrates individuals who have made significant and sustained contributions to advancing women in higher education.

Obituary

Judith Carrier, the first president of Tarrant County College‘s (TCC) Southeast Campus, and the first woman to lead any TCC campus, passed away on July 5. She was 87.

Carriers served at the Texas college — then known as Tarrant County Junior College — for 40 years, joining in 1971 as a counselor/associate professor, and in 1975 becoming dean of student developmental services for TCC’s new Northwest Campus. She was named president of the new Southeast Campus in 1996.

“Dr. Carrier’s visionary leadership, dedication to student success and tireless service to education leaves an enduring legacy. Her influence will echo through the lives she touched, the institutions she shaped, and the countless students she empowered,” TCC Chancellor Elva LeBlanc said in a release.

Under Carrier’s leadership, TCC’s SE Campus, which was designed to serve 5,000 students, reached capacity within four years of opening, according to the college. She is also credited with bringing the $27 million, 115,000-square-foot science and academic building to campus before retiring in 2011.

Upon retirement, Carrier established the endowed Dr. Judith J. Carrier Scholarship at TCC. In 2014, the college named its library in her honor, reflecting Carrier’s commitment to student learning and success.

Other honors over Carrier’s career include the University of North Texas Distinguished Alumna Award and the prestigious Mary Smith Lockwood Medal for Education from the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution.

Appointments

Michael “Mike” Adkins is the new dean of enrollment services at Piedmont Virginia Community College in Charlottesville. Previously, he was Title V HSI project director at Wharton County Junior College (Texas).

Eric Charlton has joined Ohio’s Clark State College as dean of the new School of Allied Health and Public Services. He comes from Columbus State Community College (Ohio), where he chaired allied health and health professions and wellness programs.

Ben Cichowski is the new director of Santa Fe Community College‘s Energy Smart Academy. He most recently was a senior technical consultant with Simonson Management Services, working within the technical administration of the U.S. Department of Energy’s Weatherization Assistance Program.

Dolly Horton is the new vice president for instruction and chief academic officer at Blue Ridge Community College in North Carolina. Previously, she was vice president for instructional services at Bladen Community College (North Carolina).

Alan Lawson is returning to Kentucky’s Bluegrass Community & Technical College (BCTC) as its new vice president of data strategy and innovation. He previously held multiple leadership positions at BCTC from 2011 to 2019, including director of institutional planning, research and effectiveness.

Jennifer Price is now vice president of finance and chief financial officer at the State College of Florida, Manatee-Sarasota. She most recently was vice president for finance and administration and CFO at Ringling College of Art and Design.

Bryan Woodhouse is the new chief executive officer of the Madison College Foundation in Wisconsin. He previously was the foundation’s vice president of development.

At Maricopa Community Colleges in Arizona, Eddie Genna is now senior vice chancellor of external affairs, a role he has held in an interim capacity since September 2024. Valerie Jones has joined the system as the new vice chancellor of workforce and economic development. Previously, Jones served the system as an executive leader on loan from Bank of America. Genna has served in numerous leadership positions during his 21-year career with Maricopa, including senior advisor to the chancellor, associate vice chancellor for faculty affairs, associate vice chancellor for public affairs and collaborative governance, and president of Maricopa Community Colleges Faculty Association.